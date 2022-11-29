x

November 29, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 31ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Society

Greece: 43,914 Coronavirus Infections in Week of Nov. 21-27, 118 Deaths

November 29, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
FILE - Medical staff conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman as others wait in a queue in Athens, Greece, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 43,914 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of November 21-27, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 4,209 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: -19%), with 28% of the new weekly infections being reinfections.

All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 5,404,690.

A total of 1,283 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of November 21-27, while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 1,250 (179 as weekly average, or 9% compared to previous week).

In addition, 93 hospital patients were on ventilators on November 27. Their median age is 74 years and 89.2% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more.

During the week of November 21-27 there were also 118 deaths from Covid-19, or 11 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: -26%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 34,309.

Of the people who died, 96.1% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of those who were infected was 39 years of age, and of those who died it was 80.

RELATED

Society
Greek President Pays Tribute to Last WWII Survivor, Air Marshal Chatzilakos, who Died Aged 102

ATHENS - President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou paid tribute on Tuesday to the last survivor of World War II, Air Marshal (ret.

Economy
Staikouras: 2022 Will Be a Record Year for Both Foreign Direct Investment in Greece and Exports
Society
4.8R Quake in the Sea Region of Evia; Felt in Athens

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Hawaii’s Mauna Loa Starts to Erupt, Sending Ash Nearby (Video)

HONOLULU — Hawaii's Mauna Loa, the world's largest active volcano, has started to erupt for the first time in nearly four decades, prompting volcanic ash and debris to fall nearby, authorities said Monday.

ATHENS - Greece confirmed 43,914 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of November 21-27, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

ATHENS - President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou paid tribute on Tuesday to the last survivor of World War II, Air Marshal (ret.

SKOPJE, North Macedonia — German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier has urged North Macedonia to acknowledge the presence of an ethnic Bulgarian minority in the country, amid other actions required to speed up its European Union accession process.

NICOSIA - A Turkish Naval base will reportedly be built almost at the tip of the Karpasia peninsula at the northernmost tip of Cyprus on the side that's been occupied since unlawful 1974 Turkish invasions.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.