Greece: 43,914 Coronavirus Infections in Week of Nov. 21-27, 118 Deaths

FILE - Medical staff conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman as others wait in a queue in Athens, Greece, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 43,914 new SARS-CoV-2 cases in the week of November 21-27, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said in its weekly statistics report on Tuesday.

This is equivalent to 4,209 coronavirus cases per 1 mln people (weekly change: -19%), with 28% of the new weekly infections being reinfections.

All confirmed infections since the pandemic began are 5,404,690.

A total of 1,283 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital during the week of November 21-27, while the total number of Covid-19 patients discharged from hospitals for the same week was 1,250 (179 as weekly average, or 9% compared to previous week).

In addition, 93 hospital patients were on ventilators on November 27. Their median age is 74 years and 89.2% have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or more.

During the week of November 21-27 there were also 118 deaths from Covid-19, or 11 deaths per 1 mln people (weekly change: -26%), bringing the total of pandemic victims since the pandemic began to 34,309.

Of the people who died, 96.1% had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or more.

The median age of those who were infected was 39 years of age, and of those who died it was 80.