x

May 9, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.05 USD

NYC 51ºF

ATHENS 64ºF

Society

Greece: 2,819 Νew COVID-19 Cases on Monday; 22 Deaths

May 9, 2022
By Athens News Agency
eody mask
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yiorgos Kontarinjs)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 2,819 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) said on Monday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,364,598.

Twenty-two infected with Covid-19 died in the last 24 hours and there were 198 Covid-19 patients on ventilators.

Of the daily total, the number of possible reinfections in the last 24 hours was 313, while the total number of reinfections since the pandemic began was estimated at 126,267 (3.6% pct of the total positive results).

The latest deaths increased the total number of pandemic victims to 29,417. Of these, 95.6 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

The median age of the 198 patients on ventilators was 70 years and 92.9 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over. Of the total, 102 (51.52 pct) were unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 96 (48.48 pct) were fully vaccinated.

In total, 4,628 patients have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 109 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -9.92 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last seven days was 131.

The median age of new infections was 36 years old (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased was 79 years old (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Economy
Ukrainian Refugees in Greece Offered Thousands of Tourist Jobs

ΑΤΗΕΝS - While thousands of refugees and migrants from other parts of the world remain in detention centers on islands and the mainland, Greece has bypassed normal procedures to take in 25,000 from Ukraine over the invasion of Russia and offered 10,000 of them residence and work permits in the tourism industry.

Politics
Dendias: Greek Embassy Οpens again in Kyiv
Politics
Russian Αmbassador to Poland Ηit with Red Paint

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis: Greece is Stronger Than Ever at All Levels (Video)

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis closing on Sunday the 14th Congress of his ruling New Democracy (ND) said that "these three last days was an opportunity to meet again and this meeting was for me a great boost of joy and optimism.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings