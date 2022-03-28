Greece: 27,490 New COVID-19 Cases on Monday, 73 Deaths

Society

A medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a rapid test for the COVID-19 on a man in Athens, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 27,490 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 14 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,957,810 infections (daily change: +0.9 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 150 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,165 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 73 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,341. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 342 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 90.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 201 (58.77 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 141 (41.23 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,431 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 441 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +27.83 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 402.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 108 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).