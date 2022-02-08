x

February 8, 2022

Greece: 22,889 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 108 Deaths

February 8, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 22,889 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 64 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,090,383 infections (daily change: +1.1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 399 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,392 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 108 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 24,322. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 524 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 84.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 407 (77.67 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 117 (22.33 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,106 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 424 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +16,48 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 462.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

