Greece: 21,863 Νew Coronavirus Cases on Thursday, 56 Deaths

A medical staff of the National Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a rapid test for the COVID-19 on a man in Athens, Wednesday, March 3, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 21,863 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 25 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,583,366 infections (daily change: +0.9 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 196 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,077 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 56 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 26,424. Of these, 95.2 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 359 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 88.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 237 (66.02 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 122 (33.98 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,324 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 357 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +36.78 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 282.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).