February 15, 2022

Greece: 21,412 New COVID Cases on Tuesday, 77 Deaths

February 15, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΔΩΡΕΑΝ RAPID TEST ΑΠΟ ΚΛΙΜΑΚΙΟ ΤΟΥ ΕΟΔΥ ΣΤΟΝ ΔΗΜΟ ΔΙΟΝΥΣΟΥ (ΜΙΧΑΛΗΣ ΚΑΡΑΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Michalis Karagiannis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 21,412 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 32 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,216,411 infections (daily change: +1.0 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 395 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,338 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 77 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 24,917. Of these, 95.0 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 489 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 85.7 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 369 (75.46 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 120 (24.54 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,155 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 343 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -2.56 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 393.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

