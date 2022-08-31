x

August 31, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1 USD

NYC 73ºF

ATHENS 88ºF

Society

Greece 2022 Tourism Revenues Busting Pre-Pandemic Records

August 31, 2022
By The National Herald
Santorini, Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Ververidis)
Santorini, Greece. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Ververidis)

ATHENS – Happy Days are here again in Greece’s tourism sector – the country’s biggest revenue engine – with reports that spending in 2022 in some areas is passing records set in 2019 before the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias said that through Aug. 27 that some 15 billion euros ($14.98 billion) had been raked in so far after some indications it could hit 20 billion euros ($19.97 billion) by year’s end.

That would bust the 2019 record of 18 billion euros ($17.98 billion) when a then-record 33 million visitors arrived, the numbers returning even as the Coronavirus lingers, but Greece removing health restrictions, including masks.

The news was reported by Schengenvisa.com which noted that he also said the Swiss bank UBS estimated that it would bring a growth rate in Greece of as much as 5.7 percent, up from 4 percent forecasts.

The ministry has been trying to lure people to come year-round with attractions outside summer’s offerings of sun, sand, swimming, beaches and islands that are favored by many.

“The messages we receive from tour operators are very encouraging; there is a demand for travel packages for the whole autumn and even for December. We have long since started contact to attract Northern European and German pensioners to spend these months in Greece, where the winter is sweet, and the energy needs are much lower compared to their home countries,” he pointed out.

He earlier said a million people a week were coming in August and indications are they will keep coming at least through September even though Russia airlines are banned under European Union sanctions over the invasion of Ukraine.

RELATED

Society
Masks Off! Greece’s Students Exempted from COVID Restriction

ATHENS - Students in Greece returning to school in September - who spent the summer without being required to wear masks during the waning COVID-19 pandemic - won’t have to use them in class either.

Society
Successive Earthquakes of 4.7 and 5.2 Richter Shake the Island of Samos
Politics
New Democracy Wants Secret Phone Tap, Spy Scandal Probe

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Mikhail Gorbachev’s Death Mourned as Passing of Rare Leader

BANGKOK — The passing of Mikhail Gorbachev, the last leader of the Soviet Union and for many the man who restored democracy to then-communist-ruled European nations, was mourned Wednesday as the loss of a rare leader who changed the world and for a time gave hope for peace among the superpowers.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings