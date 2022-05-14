Greece: 20 Refugees Salvaged from the Sea East of Rhodes Island

Society

ATHENS – Twenty refugees were salvaged by two Hellenic Coast Guard vessels in the sea waters of Kolimbia, east of the island of Phodes on Saturday.

According to the Hellenic Coast Guard, 5 refugees were salvaged from the sea, and another 15 were collected from onboard an inflatable dinghy. All these include a girl minor, an adult woman and 18 men, all Syrian nationals.

The refugees are in good health, and they have been safely transported to the main port of Rhodes.