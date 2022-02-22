x

February 22, 2022

Greece: 19,623 New COVID Infections on Tuesday, 67 Deaths

February 22, 2022
By Athens News Agency
EODY logo
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 19,623 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 44 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Tuesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,336,615 infections (daily change: +0.9 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 307 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,166 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 67 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 25,485. Of these, 95 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 455 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 88.1 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 332 (72.97 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 123 (27.03 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,222 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 363 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +20.6 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 364.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

