Greece: 19,509 New COVID Infections on Wednesday, 82 Deaths

Society

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 19,509 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 42 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,235,920 infections (daily change: +0.9 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 373 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,186 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 82 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 25,001. Of these, 95.0 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 485 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 86.0 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 364 (75.05 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 121 (24.95 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,164 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 448 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +30.61 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 394.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).