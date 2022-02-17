x

February 17, 2022

Greece: 19,504 New COVID Cases on Thursday, 93 Deaths

February 17, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff member of the National Health Organization (EODY) prepares to conduct a COVID-19 rapid test on a municipal employee at a drive-through testing site in Athens, Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)
ATHENS – Greece confirmed 19,504 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 45 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,255,421 infections (daily change: +0.9 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 363 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,187 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 93 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 25,095. Of these, 95 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 484 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 86 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 359 (74.17 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 125 (25.83 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,180 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 375 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -16.29 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 377.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

