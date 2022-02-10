Greece: 19,154 New COVID Cases on Thursday, 93 Deaths

Politics
Group Fire from Turkish Media against Antonis H. Diamataris
ATHENS – Former Deputy Minister for Diaspora Greeks and current advisor to the publishers of The National Herald, Antonis H Diamataris, was targeted by Turkish newspapers and websites for his recent Editorial (see below), in which he called on US President Joe Biden not to fall into the Turks’ trap and proceed with the sale of F-16s, which Ankara is pursuing.
TNH Discussions Returns with Eraklis Diamataris, Endy Zemenides and Aram Hamparian (Video)
After a year's live broadcasting hiatus due to long-haul COVID-19 side-effects, The National Herald's co-Editor and Publisher, Eraklis Diamataris brings TNH Discussions back to life.
AG’s Office of Special Investigation Releases Report on Death of George Zapantis
NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James’ Office of Special Investigation (OSI) on February 4 released its report on the death of Greek-American George Zapantis of Queens.