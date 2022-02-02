x

February 2, 2022

Greece: 18,825 New Coronavirus Infections on Wed., 106 Deaths, 561 Intubated

February 2, 2022
By The National Herald
Virus Outbreak Greece Vaccination
A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeaste Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 18,825 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 58 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 1,984,544 infections (daily change: +1 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 429 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,409 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 106 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 23,721. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 561 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 84.0 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 440 (78.43 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 121 (21.57 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,060 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 521 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +14.76 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 454.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Mobile Medical Units: 100 Missions. 1 Aim.

Highways and rural roads. Hard, winding roads.

The National Herald

