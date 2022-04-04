Greece: 18,425 Νew Coronavirus Cases on Monday, 62 Deaths

Society

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 18,425 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Monday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 3,096,135 infections (daily change: +0.6 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 101 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,537 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 62 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,746. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 365 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 70 years and 91.2 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 213 (58.36 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 152 (41.64 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,477 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 348 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -16.35 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 439.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).