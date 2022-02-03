x

February 3, 2022

Greece: 17,662 New Coronavirus Infections on Thursday, 106 Deaths; 568 on Ventilators

February 3, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece Vaccination
A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeaste Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 17,662 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 53 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,002,206 infections (daily change: +0.9 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 412 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,472 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 106 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 23,833. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 568 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 66 years and 83.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 444 (78.17 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 124 (21.83 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,071 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 547 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +4.99 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 473.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 78 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

