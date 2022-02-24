x

February 24, 2022

Greece: 15,829 New COVID Infections on Thursday, 65 Deaths

February 24, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 15,829 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 33 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,369,396 infections (daily change: +0.7% pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 286 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,163 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 65 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 25,603. Of these, 95 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 454 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 87.4 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 330 (72.69 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 124 (27.31 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,241 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 333 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -10.48 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 347.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

Kokkalo, Andreadi and Asproulis’ Play about Antonin Artaud, Opens in Athens

ATHENS – Director Ioli Andreadi presents, at the Karolos Koun Art Theater Basement in Athens, the play Kokkalo (Bone) about the life and work of Antonin Artaud, the French writer, poet, dramatist, visual artist, essayist, actor and theatre director, widely recognized as one of the major figures of 20th century theatre and the European avant-garde, known for his raw, surreal, and transgressive themes.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

