x

March 3, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.11 USD

NYC 40ºF

ATHENS 54ºF

Society

Greece: 15,783 New COVID Infections on Thursday, 63 Deaths

March 3, 2022
By Athens News Agency
eody mask
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Yirgos Kontarinis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 15,783 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 24 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,470,212 infections (daily change: +0.6% pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 273 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,946 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 63 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 26,036. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 393 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 67 years and 89.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 280 (71.25 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 113 (28.75 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,289 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 292 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +3.91 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 284.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

RELATED

Politics
As World Tenses, US, Russian Naval Forces Sail Off Greek Coast

With the world on edge over Russia's invasion of Ukraine in an operation reminescent of World War II – and worry it could bring WWIII – ships from the Russia and American fleets were off the Peloponnese in Greek waters.

Politics
Mitsotakis Lauds UN Resolution Telling Russia to Leave Ukraine
Politics
Dendias: We Are Making Every Effort to Protect the Greeks in Ukraine

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

Shrine AHEPA Chapter 500 Supports the Special Needs Community

GREENLAWN, NY – The Special Needs Valentine Social Dance Party took place on February 26.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings