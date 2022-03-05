Greece: 12,997 New Coronavirus Infections on Saturday, 51 Deaths; 384 on Ventilators

Society

A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeaste Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 12,997 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, with 19 of these identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Saturday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 2,499,259 infections (daily change: +0.5% pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 235 infections are related to travel from abroad and 2,078 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 51 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 26,143. Of these, 95.1 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 384 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 68 years and 89.3 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 265 (69.01 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 119 (30.99 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,302 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 283 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -4.39 pct). The average daily admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 288.

The median age of new infections is 35 years (range: 0.2 to 106 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).