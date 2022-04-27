x

April 27, 2022

Greece: 11,487 New COVID Cases on Wednesday, 43 Deaths

April 27, 2022
By Athens News Agency
A medical staff of the National Health Organization (EODY) conducts a test for the coronavirus in central Athens, on Monday. Sept. 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)
ATHENS – Greece confirmed 11,487 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Wednesday, bringing all confirmed infections since the pandemic began to 3,302,382 (daily change: +0.3 pct).

Of the daily total, reinfections are estimated at 311 in the last 24 hours, while their total since the pandemic began is estimated at 121,743 (3.6% pct of the total positive results).

There are also 43 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 29,022. Of these, 95.5 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 267 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 71 years and 92.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 144 (53.93 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 123 (46.07 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,599 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 188 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: +12.57 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 176.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

