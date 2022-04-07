x

April 7, 2022

Greece: 10,858 Νew COVID Cases on Thursday, 76 Deaths

April 7, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Virus Outbreak Greece
A member of the medical staff at the National Public Health Organisation (EODY) conducts a COVID-19 rapid test on a woman in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 10,858 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Thursday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 3,137,714 infections (daily change: +0.5 pct).

There are also 76 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,968. Of these, 95.4 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 359 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69 years and 91.6 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 207 (57.66 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 152 (42.34 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,496 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 382 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -3.05 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 404.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).

