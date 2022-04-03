Greece: 10,358 New Coronavirus Cases on Sunday, 58 Deaths; 356 on Ventilators

Society

A staff member from the National Health Organisation (EODY) prepares a booster Johnson and Johnson vaccine against COVID-19 at Karatepe refugee camp, on the northeastern Aegean island of Lesbos, Greece, Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. (AP Photo/Panagiotis Balaskas)

ATHENS – Greece confirmed 10,358 new coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours, none identified at entry points to the country, the National Public Health Organization (EODY) said on Sunday.

Since the pandemic began, Greece has confirmed 3,077,711 infections (daily change: +0.3 pct). In the confirmed cases of the last 7 days, 140 infections are related to travel from abroad and 1,596 to other confirmed cases.

There are also 58 deaths recorded in the last 24 hours, bringing the total of pandemic victims to 27,684. Of these, 95.3 pct had an underlying condition and/or were aged 70 or over.

A total of 356 patients are on ventilators in hospitals. Their median age is 69 years and 91.9 pct have an underlying condition and/or are aged 70 or over. Of the total, 210 (58.99 pct) are unvaccinated or partly vaccinated and 146 (41.01 pct) are fully vaccinated.

Another 4,476 have been discharged from ICUs since the pandemic began.

In addition, 416 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital in the last 24 hours (daily change: -5.88 pct). The average admission of patients with Covid-19 to hospitals over the last 7 days was 452.

The median age of new infections is 36 years (range: 0.2 to 112 years), while the median age of the deceased is 79 (range: 0.2 to 106 years).