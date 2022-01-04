x

January 4, 2022

Greece Caps Price of PCR Tests at 47 Euros

January 4, 2022
By Athens News Agency
ΚΟΣΜΟΣ ΣΕ ΑΝΑΜΟΝΗ ΓΙΑ RAPID TEST ΣΤΟ ΚΕΝΤΡΟ ΥΓΕΙΑΣ ΤΗΣ ΛΕΩΦ. ΑΛΕΞΑΝΔΡΑΣ (ΒΑΣΙΛΗΣ ΡΕΜΠΑΠΗΣ/EUROKINISSI)
People wait in a queue to have a PCR test in Athens, Greece, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2022. (Photo by Eurokinissi/Vasilis Rebabis)

ATHENS – The development and investments ministry on Tuesday announced that the price of PCR tests for Covid-19 in private clinics and diagnostic laboratories has been capped at a total cost of 47 euros, effective from Thursday.

More specifically, it has set a maximum price of 35 euros for the analysis of the sample, including all consumables used, and a maximum charge of 12 euros for the taking of samples.

The cap does not apply if the sample is taken off the premises of diagnostic laboratories and private clinics, in which case the price can set freely.

The above will be included in a decision signed by Development and Investments Minister Adonis Georgiadis that is in the process of being issued.

