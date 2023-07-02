x

July 2, 2023

Grecian Grill Closes in Farmingdale, Konstantos-Hession Family Retires

July 2, 2023
By The National Herald
Grecian Grill closes in Farmingdale. (Photo: facebook/Grecian Grill)

NEW YORK – It wasn’t the COVID-19 pandemic or a raise of rent that finally brought the end of the Grecian Grill in Farmingdale, New York out on Long Island after 20 years but more natural causes.

“We are retiring,” said a message on the restaurant’s Facebook page from the owners, the Konstantatos-Hesson family, reported Newsday, which said calls to find out why weren’t returned.

“Being part of the Farmingdale community for the past 20 years has brought us unending pride and joy. We have poured our hearts and souls into this restaurant and couldn’t be more proud of what we’ve accomplished. We have seen so many faces over the years, and have had the most loyal and amazing customers a business could ask for. Without you, we wouldn’t have made it,” the post said.

“This is without a doubt a very bittersweet time for us,” the note went on to say, reported Patch. “We are so incredibly grateful for the support the Farmingdale community has given us over the past 20+ years.”

Owners Nicole, Brian, and Freddy addressed their customers in a letter, especially thanking regulars who made “Grecian Grill so special.”

 

