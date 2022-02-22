x

February 22, 2022

Graphic Novel by Miyazaki to Be Issued in the US

February 22, 2022
By Associated Press
Hayao Miyazaki
This combination of photos shows cover art for "Shuna's Jouey" a graphic novel by Hayao Miyazaki, left, and Miyazaki at the 6th annual Goveors Awards in Los Angeles on Nov. 8, 2014. The book will be available on Nov. 1, 2022. (First Second via AP, left, and AP Photo)

NEW YORK — A graphic novel by Oscar-winning filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki is being released for the first time in the United States, nearly 40 years after it was published in Japan.

Miyazaki’s “Shuna’s Journey,” a 1983 release which contains elements later built upon in his films “Princess Mononoke” and “Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind,” will be published Nov. 1 by the Macmillan imprint First Second. Alex Dudok de Wit is translating the book into English.

“Fans of ‘Princess Mononoke’ and ‘Nausicaä of the Valley of the Wind’ — there are millions of us — will delight in finding early hints of these masterworks in gorgeous watercolor pages by Miyazaki’s own hand,” Mark Siegel, editorial and creative director of First Second, said in a statement Tuesday.

Miyazaki, 81, is regarded as one of the world’s greatest animators. His other films include “My Neighbor Totoro,” “Kiki’s Delivery Service” and the 2001 release “Spirited Away,” which won the Academy Award for best animated feature. He was nominated for a best animated feature Oscar for his 2013 film “The Wind Rises.”

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

