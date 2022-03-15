x

March 15, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.1 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 41ºF

Society

Grandson, 23, Charged with Beating Greek Grandmother, 83, to Death

March 15, 2022
By The National Herald
ΔΥΟ ΑΔΕΡΦΙΑ ΝΕΚΡΑ ΣΤΟ ΝΕΟ ΗΡΑΚΛΕΙΟ(ΣΩΤΗΡΗΣ ΔΗΜΗΤΡΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Sotiris Dimitropoulos, file)

ΑΤΗΕΝS – A 23-year-old man with a history of serious mental illness is facing charges that he beat to death his 83-year-old grandmother in an attack everyone in his village said they knew was likely to happen.

“It was an expected. We knew that things would not end well,” said Dimosthenis Dalkaranis,President of the village of Chrysochori in remarks to state broadcaster ERT. Neither the suspect nor the victim were identified.

“There was trouble every so often that demanded a response from the police, and we sent people over from the Help at Home program a few times, but they were turned away, both by the deceased and by the perpetrator,” he said.

That was in reference to the municipal outreach program that provides assistance for the elderly and infirm at their homes, but no explanation why the woman won’t allow any intervention.

According to local media, the 23-year-old had also been arrested and warned by the police several times over the years for drug-related and other offenses and is believed to have beaten his grandmother for hours.

He reportedly confessed to hitting her when he was arrested by police, said Kathimerini, adding that authorities were called by a local undertaker who said he had received a call from the man telling him his grandmother died in a fall.

But the report said her body showed signs of extensive injuries that were more consistent with a physical assault than an accident, though a forensic pathologist still has to determine the exact cause of death.

“Social Services had removed the 23-year-old from the house twice in the past couple of years and took him to a psychiatric facility, but he was released shortly after on both occasions and allowed to go back home,” Dalkaranis said.

“We had advised her,” he added, referring to the elderly woman who lived alone with the 23-year-old after his mother left the family several years ago and his father, who also reportedly suffers from mental health problems, moved out of the main house and into a remote shed in the garden.

It was not clear  whether the 23-year-old had been taken to prison or to a psychiatric facility, the newspaper also said.

 

RELATED

Politics
Mitsotakis Concludes Greek Party Leaders Briefings on Visit to Turkey

ATHENS - Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis on Tuesday concluded a round of phone calls to brief the leaders of the opposition parties in parliament on the results of his visit to Istanbul and his meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Politics
Androulakis: We Need Common Tools for Defence and Security in EU
Society
No More PLF for Travel to Greece from Today

Top Stories

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

PHILADELPHIA – The Federation of Hellenic Societies of Philadelphia and Greater Delaware Valley announced that the Evzones, the Presidential Guard of Greece will be participating in the Philadelphia Greek Independence Day Parade on March 20.

General News

General News

Video

More Russians Find Ways around Sweeping US Asylum Limits

SAN DIEGO — Maksim Derzhko calls it one of the most terrifying experiences of his life.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription

© 2021 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings