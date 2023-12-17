x

December 17, 2023

United States

Grand Opening for Brookville Community’s New Gym

December 17, 2023
By Christodoulos Athanasatos
IMG_7041-scaled
Archbishop Elpidophoros of America, Archbishop Demetrios, former of America, and the Consul General of Greece in New York, Dinos Konstantinou participate in the Grand Opening of the new gymnasium of the Church of the Holy Resurrection of Brookville, NY. (Photo/Ch. Athanasatos)

NEW YORK – Amidst a festive atmosphere the parish of the Church of the Holy Resurrection in Brookville, NY inaugurated the expansion of its facilities in a celebratory ceremony held on Saturday afternoon, December 16th.

The event marked the fulfillment of a goal set by the Parish Council in 2018, when the decision was made to expand the facilities, focusing on three main axes: The first and primary was a modern indoor gymnasium designed to meet the needs of the Community’s rich athletic programs and youth activities. The second was the extension of the existing community center. The third involved creating four additional classrooms to serve the school’s needs.

A scene from the Grand Opening of the new gymnasium of the Church of the Holy Resurrection of Brookville, NY.
(Photo/Ch. Athanasatos)
A scene from the Grand Opening of the new gymnasium of the Church of the Holy Resurrection of Brookville, NY.
(Photo/Ch. Athanasatos)

Stephanie Clark, President of the Parish Council, told the National Herald, “I am proud to be the president during this time when we are carrying out this project for our children, families, and community. It’s a program we’ve had from the beginning but couldn’t execute due to financial reasons. We wanted to start it in 2020, but everything stopped due to the pandemic. Last May, we held the ground-breaking ceremony with Archbishop Elpidophoros, and from there, we began. This project was completed in a year-and-a-half.” The church service took place in the presence of Archbishop Elpidophoros, who was accompanied by the parish’s spiritual leader, Father Panteleimon Papadopoulos, the Chancellor of the Direct Archdiocesan District, Father Elias Villis, and Archbishop Demetrios, former of American – the discussions regarding the new facilities commenced during the latter’s tenure.

A scene from the Grand Opening of the new gymnasium of the Church of the Holy Resurrection of Brookville, NY.
(Photo/Ch. Athanasatos)

Also present was the Consul General of Greece in New York, Dinos Konstantinou, with his spouse, Myrsini Feliou, and their two daughters, along with elected officials and representatives from Oyster Bay, Brookville, and Nassau County, including former U.S. Congressman Tom Suozzi, who is running again as the Democratic party’s candidate for the remainder of the term in the 3rd District of New York, following the removal of Republican Congressman George Santos.

A scene from the Grand Opening of the new gymnasium of the Church of the Holy Resurrection of Brookville, NY.
(Photo/Ch. Athanasatos)
A scene from the Grand Opening of the new gymnasium of the Church of the Holy Resurrection of Brookville, NY.
(Photo/Ch. Athanasatos)

Subsequently, those present headed towards the new entrance of the facilities, where Archbishop Elpidophoros, Archbishop Demetrios, President Stephanie Clark, and Consul General Konstantinou cut the symbolic red ribbon, with Archbishop Elpidophoros performing the blessing. Speeches were delivered by archbishops Elpidophoros and Demetrios, Konstantinou, Suozzi, Clark, as well as state and local officials, including Mayor Daniel Serota of Brookville, Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman, and New York State Assemblyman Jake Blumencranz.

A scene from the Grand Opening of the new gymnasium of the Church of the Holy Resurrection of Brookville, NY.
(Photo/Ch. Athanasatos)

A common theme in their speeches was the significance of the project for the Brookville community, as well as the important role played by the parish not only in the Greek-American community but also in the broader Nassau County community. Immediately afterwards, Archbishop Elpidophoros made the symbolic first attempt at a basket on the parish court, which was ultimately scored by a young student.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

