November 2, 2023

Graham + Fisk’s Wine-in-a-Can Introduces the Sauv Series & Fourth Annual Wine Advent Calendar

By Associated Press
Sauv Series new wine in a can varietals. (Photo: Newswire via AP)

SONOMA, Calif. – November 1, 2023 – ( Newswire.com ) Graham + Fisk’s Wine-In-A-Can, the original exclusive canned wine company, yesterday announced the launch of The Sauv Series and its fourth annual Wine Advent Calendar for the upcoming holiday season.

Introducing The Sauv Series

With eight Wine Enthusiast Best Buy awards, Graham + Fisk’s is known for delivering high-quality wine blends at an accessible price point. The Sauv Series introduces single varietals, Sauvignon Blanc and Cabernet Sauvignon, to the portfolio. Both are available in 8.4 oz/250ml cans (1/3 of a bottle), in the similar iconic eye-catching packaging, at an average retail price of $4.99 per can.

“The Sauv Series is our next step in providing new and exciting options for all types of wine drinkers,” said Fisk Biggar, Co-Founder of Graham + Fisk’s. “Packaged in our signature cans that are designed to preserve the wine’s true flavors, these new varietals can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.”

Graham + Fisk’s Sauv Blanc is a refreshing, dry white wine characterized by lively notes of lime, grapefruit, and melon with subtle herbal notes. The Cab Sauv is a full-bodied, dry red wine, boasting bold and robust flavors of blackberry, mocha and cedar. Both wines have great acidity, allowing them to pair easily with food. As with all Graham + Fisk’s wines, they are designed to be enjoyed on-the-go and always ready to turn any moment or gathering into a spontaneous celebration.

Fourth Annual Wine Advent Calendar Launch

Building on this momentum, the announcement of The Sauv Series coincides with the highly anticipated fourth annual release of Graham + Fisk’s Canned Wine Advent Calendar. This year’s sought-after edition offers 24 cans, showcasing all seven wines, including The Sauv Series Sauv Blanc and Cab Sauv. Presented in a festive design, this sturdy boxed calendar comes with easy-to-open tabs, numbered 1-24 for each day, ensuring a daily wine surprise, making it the ultimate holiday gift for wine lovers.

The Sauv Series and Festive Canned Wine Advent Calendar are available immediately for distribution in 43 states and for purchase online at www.grahamandfisk.com. An affiliate program is available through ShareASale ( http://www.shareasale.com/join/132047 ).

About Graham + Fisk’s Wine-In-A-Can:

Graham + Fisk’s was founded by two childhood pals who met over 25 years ago at summer camp on the shores of the Great Lakes. In 2015, they founded the first exclusive canned wine company. Since then, they have grown this barstool idea into an award-winning national brand by making awesome products For Friends, By Friends. For more information, please visit GrahamandFisk.com

Graham + Fisk’s is available for online purchase in 43 U.S. states through the company’s website GrahamandFisk.com and select retail locations across the country.

