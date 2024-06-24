Graduation Celebrated at the Greek School of Plato in Brooklyn

Events

BROOKLYN, NY – The graduation ceremony was held at the Greek School of Plato in Brooklyn on June 22. The students received their diplomas from their teachers and the winners of the senior classes were honored.

The new director of the Greek Program, Leonidas Papoulias, spoke to The National Herald and congratulated the educational staff including Katerina Koulianou, Panagiota Kokkoros, Maria Marinakis, Katerina Bliatza, Dimitra Tsafos, Paris Papadatos, Timoleon Ziogas, Apostoli Papadatos, Elissavet Kaouni-Syrepisiou, and Anastasia Eleftheriades, for their professionalism, dedication, and love for the school. He also congratulated the students for their diligence and efforts throughout the year and thanked the parents’ association and the school committee for their unwavering help and support.

Papoulias said: “This year has been very constructive and enjoyable. The students, although they had to face many challenges, succeeded perfectly. They gained experiences, knowledge, learned about their language, culture, and heritage. This is also the goal of the school, for the students to have Greece in their hearts and souls. Congratulations to the children, congratulations to the parents who make every effort to keep Hellenism alive. Have a good summer.”

The president of the school committee, Kostas Karkas, welcomed the new director, wished him every success in his work, expressed everyone’s joy and pride for the progress of the students and referred to the work and efforts so that the Plato School continues to offer quality education and training according to the Greek culture and the principles of the homeland.

The president of the Parents’ Association, Maria Karka, congratulated the students for the zeal and diligence they showed throughout the school year, the teaching staff for their professionalism and dedication, and the parents for their efforts and sacrifices. She wished everyone a good and restful summer and looked forward to seeing everyone again in September.