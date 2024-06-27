Graduation and Moving up Ceremony at Holy Cross Stars Academy

General News

WHITESTONE, NY – The ‘Rising Stars’ pre-K graduation and ‘Little Stars’ moving up ceremony for the students at Holy Cross Stars Academy in Whitestone was held on June 19 with parents, grandparents, and presiding priest of the community Fr. Nicolaos Paros in attendance.

The event took place in the community’s Vasilios and Athanasia Kartsonis Hall and began with a procession of the students and included the opening prayer led by Fr. Paros and songs performed by the students. Principal Catherine Helfrich gave the welcoming remarks and the teachers also shared their greetings, congratulating the students and wishing everyone a good summer.

Holy Cross Stars Academy posted on social media about the event: “Holy Cross Stars Academy would like to thank Fr. Nicolaos, Mr. Nick Livaditis [Parish Council President], the Holy Cross Parish Council, and the Holy Cross School Board for their hard work, support, and dedication to our program. We would like to thank each of our teachers for doing an outstanding job throughout the year. Your genuine love and care for what you do shined through everyday! A tremendous thank you belongs to all of our Holy Cross Stars Academy parents, grandparents, and caregivers for your continuous support throughout the year which has been immeasurable. We are incredibly honored, and grateful for entrusting us with your children. Thank you. And, last but not least we want to give a huge thank you to our Stars, our magnificent students of our Stars Academy. Our Stars Academy shines brightly because of you! You are what has made our program great! We wish all our Stars Academy families a wonderful summer! We hope to see you in September! ΚΑΛΟ ΚΑΛΟΚΑΙΡΙ! ΚΑΙ ΤΟΥ ΧΡΟΝΟΥ ΑΣΤΕΡΙΑ ΜΑΣ!”

More information about the Holy Cross Stars Academy is available by phone: 718-747-3803 and online: https://www.hcgos.org.