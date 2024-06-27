Graduation and Moving up Ceremony at Holy Cross Stars Academy

The ‘Rising Stars’ pre-K graduation and ‘Little Stars’ moving up ceremony for the students at Holy Cross Stars Academy in Whitestone was held on June 19. Photo: Courtesy of Holy Cross Stars Academy
WHITESTONE, NY – The ‘Rising Stars’ pre-K graduation and ‘Little Stars’ moving up ceremony for the students at Holy Cross Stars Academy in Whitestone was held on June 19 with parents, grandparents, and presiding priest of the community Fr. Nicolaos Paros in attendance.
The event took place in the community’s Vasilios and Athanasia Kartsonis Hall and began with a procession of the students and included the opening prayer led by Fr. Paros and songs performed by the students. Principal Catherine Helfrich gave the welcoming remarks and the teachers also shared their greetings, congratulating the students and wishing everyone a good summer.
Holy Cross Stars Academy posted on social media about the event: “Holy Cross Stars Academy would like to thank Fr. Nicolaos, Mr. Nick Livaditis [Parish Council President], the Holy Cross Parish Council, and the Holy Cross School Board for their hard work, support, and dedication to our program. We would like to thank each of our teachers for doing an outstanding job throughout the year. Your genuine love and care for what you do shined through everyday! A tremendous thank you belongs to all of our Holy Cross Stars Academy parents, grandparents, and caregivers for your continuous support throughout the year which has been immeasurable. We are incredibly honored, and grateful for entrusting us with your children. Thank you. And, last but not least we want to give a huge thank you to our Stars, our magnificent students of our Stars Academy. Our Stars Academy shines brightly because of you! You are what has made our program great! We wish all our Stars Academy families a wonderful summer! We hope to see you in September! ΚΑΛΟ ΚΑΛΟΚΑΙΡΙ! ΚΑΙ ΤΟΥ ΧΡΟΝΟΥ ΑΣΤΕΡΙΑ ΜΑΣ!”
More information about the Holy Cross Stars Academy is available by phone: 718-747-3803 and online: https://www.hcgos.org.
LA PAZ, Bolivia (AP) — Led by a top general vowing to “restore democracy,” armored vehicles rammed the doors of Bolivia's government palace Wednesday in what the president called a coup attempt, then quickly retreated — the latest crisis in the South American country facing a political battle and an economic crisis.
WHITESTONE, NY – The ‘Rising Stars’ pre-K graduation and ‘Little Stars’ moving up ceremony for the students at Holy Cross Stars Academy in Whitestone was held on June 19 with parents, grandparents, and presiding priest of the community Fr.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Seventeen-year-old Kendry Páez scored in first-half stoppage time, Alan Minda added another goal late in the second half and Ecuador beat winless Jamaica 3-1 on Wednesday night in the Copa America.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In