Gov’t ‘Will Use All Available Tools to Keep Food Prices Down’, Says PM Mitsotakis

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits supermarkets in Eastern Attica, accompanied by the Minister of Development Kostas Skrekas, who informed him about the progress of the "Permanent Price Reduction" programme and the "Household Basket". (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)
ATHENS – Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, accompanied by Development Minister Kostas Skrekas, visited a central Athens supermarket on Saturday, where they inspected the ongoing 5% fixed price reduction project on specific items.
This plan “means that suppliers of these products have committed to keep prices down by 5% for the next six months,” explained Mitsotakis.
Posting a total of three short videos in social media, the premier pointed out that “I know that high prices, especially in food, are stubborn. But the government will always be here, and will use all tools at its disposal to limit the problem as much as is feasible.”
