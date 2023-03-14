Governor Hochul’s LaGuardia Transportation Plan: Buses Instead of Direct Rail Link

x

March 14, 2023

It's a tale as old as time: politicians putting short-term cost savings over long-term, sustainable solutions. The latest offender is Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, who has opted for new buses to transport passengers to and from the recently…

CAMBRIDGE, MA – On March 8, Biogen Inc. announced that its Board of Directors had elected Caroline Dorsa as the Chair of the Board, effective immediately after the Company's 2023 Annual Meeting of Stockholders, scheduled for June 14, 2023. Dorsa…

NEW YORK – On March 6, Columbia University announced that Roy and Diana Vagelos have generously donated $175 million to establish the Vagelos Institute for Biomedical Research Education. This institute will provide a platform for PhD students to explore the most innovative and potentially transformative concepts in biomedical science and promote the training of more physician-scientists capable of translating groundbreaking discoveries into revolutionary new approaches to patient care. This gift will enable Columbia to develop a new academic model that fosters and expedites the intellectual daring necessary to achieve unprecedented breakthroughs in health science research. Supportive career paths, promising stability,…

NEW YORK — Governments in the U.S. and Britain are taking extraordinary steps to prevent a potential banking crisis after the failure of California-based Silicon Valley Bank prompted fears of a broader upheaval. U.S. regulators worked through the weekend to…

ATHENS - It's devastating news for Greece's ruling party New Democracy - and for previous governments too - that the phrase "Message Me When You Get There," once used by parents to give to their children before trips, has now…

BOSTON – On March 3, 2023, the New England Commission of Higher Education (NECHE) continued its full accreditation of Hellenic College Holy Cross Greek Orthodox School of Theology following its ten-year comprehensive evaluation last fall and a final meeting on March 2. As part of the evaluation process, a self-study…

WHITESTONE, NY – The 75th Pan-Macedonian Association Convention concluded at the Pan-Macedonian Studies Center in Whitestone on March 11 and included the unanimous election by the member societies’ official delegates of a new Supreme Council, Supreme President Panos Politidis, Supreme…

NEW YORK – If it were your child, would you let him or her go blind? Let's close our eyes for a moment and enter the darkness, to understand the drama of a little girl, who is in danger of…

NEW YORK – The Consulate General of Greece in New York celebrated International Women's Day on March 8 in a packed room with mostly women of all ages, who responded to the invitation of the new Consul General in New…

Greek-Turkish relations have entered a ‘honeymoon period’, according to a source with first-hand knowledge of the issue. ‘Interesting’ moves are being made, on both sides, which could not have been imagined before the tragedies that hit both countries, he commented. The question is, will the 'honeymoon' be an extended one…

By Antonis H. Diamataris

What comes to mind watching and listening to Greek officials try to explain why a deadly head-on train crash that killed 57 people – most of them students returning from Athens to Thessaloniki after the annual Carnival celebration – is…

Letter from Athens by Andy Dabilis
What comes to mind watching and listening to Greek officials try to explain why a deadly head-on train crash that killed 57 people – most of them students returning from Athens to Thessaloniki after the annual Carnival celebration – is…
Letter from Athens by Andy Dabilis

Even among the vast diversity of stellar Greek-American artists, Basil Gogos will always hold a unique place. For Basil Gogos was, if nothing else, an internationally renowned maker of monsters. Strangely enough, it is Gogos’ particular vision of the grotesque…

By Steve Frangos
Even among the vast diversity of stellar Greek-American artists, Basil Gogos will always hold a unique place. For Basil Gogos was, if nothing else, an internationally renowned maker of monsters. Strangely enough, it is Gogos’ particular vision of the grotesque…
By Steve Frangos

The fever pitch in relations between the U.S. and China is rising dangerously high, with the Chinese leaving no move and no statement unanswered. And it all revolves around Taiwan but also... China's balloons. But things are getting dangerous, with…

By Vasileios Magalios
The fever pitch in relations between the U.S. and China is rising dangerously high, with the Chinese leaving no move and no statement unanswered. And it all revolves around Taiwan but also... China's balloons. But things are getting dangerous, with…
By Vasileios Magalios
ATHENS - On Monday, Chief Supreme Court prosecutor Isidoros Dogiakos requested all documents pertaining to Hellenic Railways Organization (OSE) accidents from the past 15 years. The request was made in a letter addressed to OSE interim governor and CEO, Panagiotis Terezakis, as part of an investigation into criminal liabilities and…

ATHENS - Greece’s prime minister Monday said a massive earthquake in Turkey and deadly rail disaster in northern Greece have helped de-escalate tension between the two neighbors, driven by a popular feeling of solidarity. The devastating Feb. 6 quake in southern Turkey killed some 50,000 people in the country and…

ATHENS – As expected, the train tragedy that claimed 57 lives has caused a significant blow to the ruling New Democracy government in Greece. The latest poll by GPO on behalf of Parapolitika newspaper, conducted after the deadly train crash on February 28, showed the Conservative party's lead slipping to…

NEW YORK — Bank stocks are continuing to drop Monday as Wall Street worries about what may be next to topple following the second- and third-largest bank failures in U.S. history. But much of the rest of the market is rising on hopes the fear will force the Federal Reserve to take it easier on its economy-rattling hikes to interest rates. The S&P 500 was 0.5% higher in afternoon trading after charging back from an early drop of 1.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 128 points, or 0.4%, at 32,037, as of 1:55 p.m. Eastern time, while the…

NEW YORK — President Joe Biden insisted Monday that the nation’s banking system was safe, seeking to project calm after the collapse of two banks…

NEW YORK — Donald Trump’s former lawyer and fixer Michael Cohen is expected to testify Monday before a Manhattan grand jury investigating hush money payments…

HERMANN, Mo. — A Missouri police officer has been killed and a second officer is badly wounded after a shooting at a small-town convenience store.…

ATHENS – During his visit to the Greek capital, Cyprus' new President Nikos Christodoulides met with Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis and expressed their desire to involve the European Union in resolving the division of Cyprus since the Turkish invasions in 1974. However, Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, a hardliner aligned with…

NICOSIA -  Following Greece's lead in conducting business with Saudi Arabia despite the Gulf nation's alleged involvement in the killing of an American-based journalist, Cyprus is forging ahead with deals and investments. A Framework Cooperation Program was signed in Nicosia by Finance Minister Makis Keravnos and Saudi Minister of Investment…

ATHENS - The Cyprus issue is a top national priority of Greek foreign policy, and Greece will continue its undivided support toward its resolution in a fair and viable manner, Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias said on Thursday after meeting with his Cyprus Republic counterpart Constantine Kombos in Athens. At…

NICOSIA, Cyprus (AP) — Cyprus will earmark 2% of gross domestic product to defense spending in line with other European Union member states as a means to strengthen the east Mediterranean island nation’s foreign policy bargaining power, the new Cypriot president said Friday. Nikos Christodoulides told reporters after a visit…

TOKYO — Tokyo’s high court on Monday ordered a retrial for an 87-year-old former boxer who has been on death row for more than five decades after his murder conviction that his lawyers said was based on forced confession and fabricated evidence. The Tokyo High Court said Iwao Hakamada deserves…

Western sanctions have hit Russian banks, wealthy individuals and technology imports. But after a year of far-reaching restrictions aimed at degrading Moscow's war chest, economic life for ordinary Russians doesn't look all that different than it did before the invasion of Ukraine. There's no mass unemployment, no plunging currency, no…

BEIJING — An agreement between Iran and Saudi Arabia to re-establish diplomatic relations has cast China in a leading role in Middle Eastern politics — a part previously reserved for longtime global heavyweights like the U.S. and Russia. It's another sign that China's diplomatic clout is growing to match its…

LONDON (AP) — The BBC secured a draw on Monday in its showdown with Gary Lineker, reversing the former soccer great's suspension from the airwaves for a tweet that criticized the U.K. government’s new migration policy. The about-face followed a weekend of chaos and crisis for Britain's publicly funded national broadcaster, which faced a huge backlash after sidelining one of its best-known hosts for expressing a political opinion. “Gary is a valued part of the BBC and I know how much the BBC means to Gary, and I look forward to him presenting our coverage this coming weekend,” BBC Director-General…

LOS ANGELES — Julius Randle scored 33 points in a bounce-back performance, RJ Barrett got 20 of his 30 in the second half, and the…

MADRID — Still mired in controversy over its payments to the company of a former refereeing committee official, Barcelona restored its lead over Real Madrid…

PHILADELPHIA — Joel Embiid scored 34 points, James Harden had 18 points and 14 assists and the Philadelphia 76ers cruised to a wire-to-wire 112-93 win…

SYDNEY -  The trendy Eros Greek restaurant in Sydney was ordered to close for 60 hours by the New South Wales liquor regulation authority in Australia which said it was told by police that a motorcycle gang was going to storm it. The Independent Liquor and Gaming Authority (ILGA) said…

Cyprus, Greece Want EU Involved in Solving Cyprus ReunificationCyprus, Greece Want EU Involved in Solving Cyprus Reunification

ATHENS – During his visit to the Greek capital, Cyprus' new President Nikos Christodoulides met with Prime Minister Kyriacos Mitsotakis and expressed their desire to involve the European Union in resolving the division of Cyprus since the Turkish invasions in 1974. However, Turkish-Cypriot leader Ersin Tatar, a hardliner aligned with…

Greece Releases 16-Year-Old’s Eurovision Hope Entry: What They Say (Video)

ATHENS - With hopes of becoming the second-youngest winner ever in the kitschy Eurovision song contest to be held in May in Liverpool, the official video of 16-year-old Greek-Danish singer Victor Vernicos’ song, "What They Say," has been released. In a selection process that included a panel, instead of being…

Four Astronauts Fly SpaceX Back Home, End 5-Month Mission

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Four space station astronauts returned to Earth late Saturday after a quick SpaceX flight home. Their capsule splashed down in the Gulf of Mexico just off the Florida coast near Tampa. The U.S.-Russian-Japanese crew spent five months at the International Space Station, arriving last October. Besides…

ATHENS - There's wellness tourism and health tourism and sports tourism and …. well, Greece is seeking to make the country a year-round destination for foreign travelers and now reaching out to adventurers. The Greek National Tourism Organisation (GNTO) has joined the Association of Touring and Adventure Suppliers (ATAS) that…

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama - Nick Pihakis began his career driving produce routes in Birmingham, Alabama, a city with a vibrant Greek-American community but he didn't stop there: next came learning the restaurant business from fellow Greeks. There was no stopping him as he learned all the stations of the eateries but…

MILFORD, Connecticut - Researchers at the Yale School of Public Health in collaboration with Dr. Artemis Morris, of the Artemis Wellness Naturopathic Practice (Milford, Connecticut, USA), announce the launch of a new preparatory project entitled "Oleocanthal Plus" Cardio. Starting in March 2023, Dr. Morris, will be adding 30ml/day of high…

NAIROBI – Costa Titch, a rising international musician of Greek descent, died suddenly last weekend, “his family said on Instagram, hours after performing at a music festival,” according to CNN. The 28-year-old musician’s birth name name is Constantinos Tsobanoglou and CNN reported that, “footage circulating on social media appeared to…

Yesteryear by Stephen G. Eoannou is based on the true story of Fran Striker, a struggling radio play scriptwriter who would eventually create The Lone Ranger— and sell the rights for $10. Set in Buffalo, NY, during the early 1930s, Yesteryear explores the events and magical influences that led to the…

LOS ANGELES — keFollow along for real-time updates on the 2023 Oscars from The Associated Press — on the decidedly not red carpet, inside the Dolby Theatre and behind the scenes. Live updates are brought to you by AP journalists in Los Angeles and around the country. What to know:…

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Michelle Yeoh's mother cried for joy for her "little princess" when the Malaysian performer became the first Asian to win the best actress Oscar. Yeoh's family and two Cabinet ministers were among the supporters roaring with joy at Yeoh's win during a special Academy Awards viewing…

Pfizer will spend $43 billion to buy Seagen and deepen its reach into treating cancer. The pharmaceutical giant said Monday that it will pay $229 in cash for each Seagen share. Bothell, Washington-based Seagen Inc. is a biotech drug developer that specializes in antibody-drug conjugate, or ADC, technology. Its key…

LONDON - March 13, 2023 - ( Newswire.com ) Mars Growth Capital, a joint venture between MUFG and Liquidity Group, announced today their first Nordic deal, with a $5 million funding in Kognity, an edtech company headquartered in Sweden. Kognity offers an award-winning digital teaching and learning platform used by…

TOKYO — Japan on Monday dropped its request for people to wear masks after three years, but hardly anything changed in the country that has had an extremely high regard for their effectiveness at anti-virus protection. Most commuters exiting Tokyo's main train station in the morning were wearing masks as…

Governor Hochul’s LaGuardia Transportation Plan: Buses Instead of Direct Rail Link

March 13, 2023
By Eraklis A. Diamataris
LaGuardia Airport Rail Link
FILE - The JFK airport Airtrain, left, travels on overhead tracks above Long Island Rail Road trains near Jamaica Station on Nov. 1, 2012, in Queens, N.Y. Plans to build a similar rail link connecting LaGuardia Airport to New York City's subway and commuter rail system were abandoned Monday, March 13, 2023.(AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)

It’s a tale as old as time: politicians putting short-term cost savings over long-term, sustainable solutions. The latest offender is Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, who has opted for new buses to transport passengers to and from the recently improved LaGuardia airport, rather than a direct rail link. This means that LaGuardia is now the first major airport on the East Coast without a direct rail connection, which is a decision that will undoubtedly have negative consequences on the environment and on traffic.

The benefits of having a direct rail link to an airport are well documented. It reduces congestion on the roads leading to the airport, thereby reducing carbon emissions from idling cars and easing traffic for all commuters. Additionally, it provides a more convenient and efficient mode of transportation for passengers, cutting down on time spent in transit and increasing the appeal of air travel. And yet, despite these clear benefits, Governor Hochul has chosen to ignore them in favor of a short-sighted approach.

The decision to invest in new buses rather than a direct rail link is a penny-wise, pound-foolish approach that will only result in negative consequences for years to come. Buses are a more polluting mode of transportation than rail, emitting more carbon dioxide and other harmful pollutants. Additionally, they are subject to the same traffic as other vehicles, meaning that they are not necessarily faster or more reliable than cars, taxis, or other forms of transportation. This means that passengers may be less likely to choose the bus over other options, leading to continued traffic and emissions from individual vehicles.

Governor Hochul’s approach to transportation at LaGuardia is short-sighted, and it will have negative consequences for the environment and for commuters for years to come. It’s time for her to recognize the value of a direct rail link to an airport and to invest in sustainable, long-term solutions for New York’s transportation infrastructure.

