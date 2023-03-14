Governor Hochul’s LaGuardia Transportation Plan: Buses Instead of Direct Rail Link

Columnists

It’s a tale as old as time: politicians putting short-term cost savings over long-term, sustainable solutions. The latest offender is Governor Kathy Hochul of New York, who has opted for new buses to transport passengers to and from the recently improved LaGuardia airport, rather than a direct rail link. This means that LaGuardia is now the first major airport on the East Coast without a direct rail connection, which is a decision that will undoubtedly have negative consequences on the environment and on traffic.

The benefits of having a direct rail link to an airport are well documented. It reduces congestion on the roads leading to the airport, thereby reducing carbon emissions from idling cars and easing traffic for all commuters. Additionally, it provides a more convenient and efficient mode of transportation for passengers, cutting down on time spent in transit and increasing the appeal of air travel. And yet, despite these clear benefits, Governor Hochul has chosen to ignore them in favor of a short-sighted approach.

The decision to invest in new buses rather than a direct rail link is a penny-wise, pound-foolish approach that will only result in negative consequences for years to come. Buses are a more polluting mode of transportation than rail, emitting more carbon dioxide and other harmful pollutants. Additionally, they are subject to the same traffic as other vehicles, meaning that they are not necessarily faster or more reliable than cars, taxis, or other forms of transportation. This means that passengers may be less likely to choose the bus over other options, leading to continued traffic and emissions from individual vehicles.

Governor Hochul’s approach to transportation at LaGuardia is short-sighted, and it will have negative consequences for the environment and for commuters for years to come. It’s time for her to recognize the value of a direct rail link to an airport and to invest in sustainable, long-term solutions for New York’s transportation infrastructure.