April 18, 2024

Government’s Priority is the Constant Increase in Citizens’ Income, Spokesperson Says

April 18, 2024
By Athens News Agency
[365739] ΕΝΗΜΕΡΩΣΗ ΤΩΝ ΠOΛΙΤΙΚΩΝ ΣΥΝΤΑΚΤΩΝ ΑΠΟ ΤΟΝ ΚΥΒΕΡΝΗΤΙΚΟ ΕΚΠΡΟΣΩΠΟ ΠΑΥΛΟ ΜΑΡIΝΑΚΗ (ΓΙΑΝΝΗΣ ΠΑΝΑΓΟΠΟΥΛΟΣ/EUROKINISSI)
Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis during a press briefing on Monday, December 11, 2023. (Photo by GIANNIS PANAGOPOULOS/EUROKINISSI)

ATHENS – “The absolute priority of the government is the continuous increase in citizens’ income with permanent measures, something that becomes even more necessary due to the persistent, imported price spike,” government spokesperson, Pavlos Marinakis, said on Thursday during a press briefing held in Thessaloniki.

Marinakis said that “both in Greece and in the eurozone, a decrease in inflation is predicted for 2024 and 2025, a year in which inflation is expected to return very close to the 2% target. In Greece, unemployment is expected to continue falling. This year at 9.4% and next year at 8.7%, respectively, getting even closer to the European average. International rating agencies, the International Monetary Fund, Eurostat, and renowned media are constantly talking about the progress of the Greek economy.”

He added that “the government’s policy is bearing fruit. Unemployment is decreasing, wages are increasing, our country is a champion in direct foreign investments, in the absorption of NSRF funds. At the same time, the implementation of important reforms continues through the Recovery and Resilience Facility.”

