Government to Subsidise Rooftop Solar Panels by Up to 60 Pct

FILE - The 204-megawatt solar park in the northern Greek town of Kozani. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Rooftop photovoltaic panels combined with power storage (batteries) will be subsidised by to 60 pct in an upcoming programme that has been announced by the government, the secretary general for energy at the environment and energy ministry, Alexandra Sdoukou, said at the Renewable and Storage Forum on Thursday.

The subsidies are for units of up to 10 KW, with the programme guide to be unveiled for a period of public consultation within the next two weeks.

The government is also working on two more programme to support the installation of photovoltaics, one targeting self-generation by businesses and one to promote energy communities in municipalities to support vulnerable consumers, Sdoukou said.

She also outlined the government’s priorities as regards energy for the next eight months, which include, among others:

– New energy planning with more ambitious targets for 2030, raising the share of renewables to 80 pct in electric power production, 50 pct in cooling/heating and 30 pct in transport.

– Incorporating directives for consumers and renewables

– Completing an IT system for renewables that will digitise the licencing procedure

– Holding one more tender for renewables by the end of the year

– Promoting energy storage (1.6 GW by the end of 2025)

– Tenders for hybrid renewable systems for non-connected islands in 2023

– Offshore wind parks, with the first opening by 2030.