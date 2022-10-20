x

October 20, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.98 USD

NYC 41ºF

ATHENS 75ºF

Politics

Government to Subsidise Rooftop Solar Panels by Up to 60 Pct

October 20, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Ο ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΣ ΚΥΡΙΑΚΟΣ ΜΗΤΣΟΤΑΚΗΣ ΣΤΑ ΕΓΚΑΙΝΙΑ ΤΟΥ ΦΩΤΟΒΟΛΤΑΪΚΟΥ ΠΑΡΚΟΥ -R ENERGY 1- ΣΤΟ ΣΤΕΦΑΝΙ ΚΟΡΙΝΘΙΑΣ (EUROKINISSI/ΓΡΑΦΕΙΟ ΤΥΠΟΥ ΠΡΩΘΥΠΟΥΡΓΟΥ/ΔΗΜΗΤΡΗΣ ΠΑΠΑΜΗΤΣΟΣ)
FILE - The 204-megawatt solar park in the northern Greek town of Kozani. (Photo by Eurokinissi)

ATHENS – Rooftop photovoltaic panels combined with power storage (batteries) will be subsidised by to 60 pct in an upcoming programme that has been announced by the government, the secretary general for energy at the environment and energy ministry, Alexandra Sdoukou, said at the Renewable and Storage Forum on Thursday.

The subsidies are for units of up to 10 KW, with the programme guide to be unveiled for a period of public consultation within the next two weeks.

The government is also working on two more programme to support the installation of photovoltaics, one targeting self-generation by businesses and one to promote energy communities in municipalities to support vulnerable consumers, Sdoukou said.

She also outlined the government’s priorities as regards energy for the next eight months, which include, among others:

– New energy planning with more ambitious targets for 2030, raising the share of renewables to 80 pct in electric power production, 50 pct in cooling/heating and 30 pct in transport.

– Incorporating directives for consumers and renewables

– Completing an IT system for renewables that will digitise the licencing procedure

– Holding one more tender for renewables by the end of the year

– Promoting energy storage (1.6 GW by the end of 2025)

– Tenders for hybrid renewable systems for non-connected islands in 2023

– Offshore wind parks, with the first opening by 2030.

RELATED

Society
UK Judge Gives “Honest” Pedophile Reprieve for Greek Vacation

LONDON - A judge in the United Kingdom, praising a convicted pedophile for admitting his predilection as a predator of children, allowed him to take a vacation to the Greek island of Kos before he’s sentenced Nov.

Politics
Olympia Forum III: Staikouras ‘More Optimistic’ about Handling of Energy Crisis
Economy
Industrial Turnover Index Up 42% in August

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

PM Mitsotakis: The Safety of All of Us Is Our First Priority (Video)

ATHENS - The safety of all of us is our first priority, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis said at the beginning of his speech on Wednesday at an event organised by the Ministry of Citizen Protection on security and the reduction of crime.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings