x

October 21, 2022

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $0.97 USD

NYC 50ºF

ATHENS 70ºF

VIDEO

Government Sources: Message of Europe’s Determination to Tackle Energy Crisis (Video)

October 21, 2022
By Athens News Agency
Belgium Russia Ukraine War Europe
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, second left, speaks with Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis during a round table meeting at an EU summit in Brussels, Friday, Oct. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert)

BRUSSELS – “An agreement was reached on energy. Differences were bridged. There was an understanding that Europe needs an intervention such as the cap on the price of natural gas – an intervention that some would not even discuss a short time ago,” government sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), after the European Council concluded with an agreement aiming to curb prices.

“A message was thus sent about Europe’s determination to face the energy crisis and protect its citizens and businesses. With this message, a political order was given in order to finalise the details at the level of energy ministers,” the same sources added.

(ANA-MPA/N. Armenis)

RELATED

Politics
With Eye on Turkey, Greece Opens Israeli-Built Flight School

KALAMATA — Greece on Friday launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel, as it tries to build on its relative air power advantage over regional rival Turkey.

Politics
F-22 Raptors Arrive in Souda Bay for an Agile Combat Employment Exercise
Politics
Boris Johnson Eyes Comeback Bid as UK Tories Pick New Leader

Top Stories

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

Government Sources: Message of Europe’s Determination to Tackle Energy Crisis (Video)

BRUSSELS - "An agreement was reached on energy.

KALAMATA — Greece on Friday launched operations at a new international pilot training center created in partnership with Israel, as it tries to build on its relative air power advantage over regional rival Turkey.

HOUSTON — Alex Bregman, Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros are off to a perfect start this postseason.

Leaving a beloved pet behind-whether for a few hours or while on vacation-is something many pet parents must face during their lifetime.

BRUSSELS - "An agreement was reached on energy.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. abc@xyz.com

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.

In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.

Cookie Settings