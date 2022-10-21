Government Sources: Message of Europe’s Determination to Tackle Energy Crisis (Video)

VIDEO

BRUSSELS – “An agreement was reached on energy. Differences were bridged. There was an understanding that Europe needs an intervention such as the cap on the price of natural gas – an intervention that some would not even discuss a short time ago,” government sources told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency (ANA), after the European Council concluded with an agreement aiming to curb prices.

“A message was thus sent about Europe’s determination to face the energy crisis and protect its citizens and businesses. With this message, a political order was given in order to finalise the details at the level of energy ministers,” the same sources added.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

(ANA-MPA/N. Armenis)