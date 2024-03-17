x

Government sources: Greece and Egypt to deepen ties, forming High-level Cooperation Council

March 17, 2024
By Athens News Agency
MHTSOTAKHS-AL-SISI1
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis visits Cairo with Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, Prime Ministers Giorgia Meloni of Italy, Alexander de Cro of Belgium and Karl Neuhammer, Chancellor of Austria, Sunday, March 17, 2024. (DIMITRIS PAPAMITSOS/PRIME MINISTER'S PRESS OFFICE/EUROKINISSI)

CAIRO – Government sources reported that Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his satisfaction that the EU-Egypt relationship was being upgraded to a strategic and comprehensive partnership during a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi on Sunday. They noted that the Greek premier had played a key role in this.

Mitsotakis also underlined the need for cooperation with Egypt in handling irregular migration, in order to avoid the opening of a new migration corridor between Libya and Crete, they said.

The same sources said the Greek prime minister expressed satisfaction with the level of bilateral relations and energy cooperation, with emphasis on the Greece-Egypt electricity interconnector GREGY. The two leaders also confirmed a decision to upgrade and deepen the strategic relations by forming a Greece-Egypt High-Level Cooperation Council (HCC), which is to hold its first meeting in Athens. Mitsotakis and Sisi are to sign a Joint Declaration on forming the HCC on Sunday afternoon.

The Greek prime minister additionally thanked Sisi for organising a visit to the Siwa Oasis, which has special significance in Greek-Egyptian relations as it was the site of the temple of Amun Ra, an oracle that Alexander the Great had famously visited in 331 B.C.

