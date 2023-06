Politics

ATHENS – Government sources on Friday denied press reports of “a private visit by Ibrahim Kalin to Thrace.”

Specifically, in response to a newspaper report asserting that Ibrahim Kalin is “making a ‘private visit’ to Greece by tourist coach,” government sources stated the following:

“The Greek agencies in charge of border control, intelligence and international relations deny the report as untrue. There has been no visit by Mr Kalin to Greece, nor is there any planned visit in the near future. The government is at the disposal of the media for the timely fact-checking of reports and rumours.”