Government is Ready to Legislate for Non-state-run Universities

Politics

ATHENS – The government is now ready to submit legislation that will allow the foundation of private, non-state-run universities in Greece, Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis announced on Thursday, in statements after meeting the leadership of the education and religions ministry. He stressed that these new institutions will be held up to the highest standards and that the government was not prepared to make any concessions on this point.

“This historic educational ‘misspelling’ will be corrected but in such a way so as to ensure that the new universities that are founded and established in our country meet the high standards that the Greek state has set,” Mitsotakis said.

The prime minister also commented on the outcome of university entrance applications that were announced earlier on Thursday, noting that for the young people who had not succeeded in getting a place “life is full of other opportunities”, while noting the potential of technical and vocational training.

“It is very important to convince young people and their families that there are many paths to success in life and these do not necessarily pass through a higher education degree,” he added.

Mitsotakis also spoke about the education ministry’s work in primary and secondary education, especially at the preschool level, which he said was crucial in child development.

“I believe that the next four years will be four years of a true revolution in the way that our schools work,” he stressed.