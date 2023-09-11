Gov. Ron DeSantis Visits St. Nicholas at the World Trade Center

General News

From the visit of the Governor of Florida and U.S. Presidential candidate, Ron DeSantis, to the Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine. Pictured from left to right: Demetri Papakostas, Bishop Athenagoras of Nazianzos, Jill Casey DeSantis, Ron DeSantis, Michael Psaros, and Father Andreas Vithoulkas (Photo by TNH).

BOSTON – Ron DeSantis, governor of Florida and candidate for the presidency of the United States, accompanied by his wife Jill Casey DeSantis, visited the St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church and National Shrine on the morning of Monday, September 11, 2023.

The DeSantis couple were welcomed by the Athenagoras, Bishop of Nazianzos, businessman and president of the Organization The Friends of St. Nicholas Michael Psaros, who played a leading role in the completion of the Church, Fr. Andreas Vithoulkas, pastor of St. Nicholas, and the president of the parish council Demetri Papakostas.

Psaros gave them a tour of the church, referring to its importance for both the Greek Orthodox Church and the United States, as it is the only place of worship at Ground Zero.

DeSantis and his wife, who wanted to visit Ground Zero on the dark anniversary of the terrorist attack, entered the church with reverence, admiring the iconography and the building in general.

DeSantis showed great interest in the church and even asked to see and hold the fragment of the holy relic of St. Nicholas that is stored in the church, saying he wants “to have St. Nicholas as my patron and blessing.”

The couple also greeted Greek-American relatives of victims who died on the day of the terrorist attack, and then walked to the original location of the St. Nicholas Church.