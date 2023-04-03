x

April 3, 2023

Goldman Sachs Investing in Three Halkidiki Seaside Luxury Resorts

April 3, 2023
By The National Herald
Halkidiki.
Halkidiki. (Photo by EUROKINISSI/Antonis Nikolopoulos)

HALKIDIKI – With Greece more and more becoming the playground of the rich and beaches and prime property being taken over, the American financial services company Goldman Sachs plans to invest up to $217 million in three seaside resorts in the northern region of Halkidiki.

The Wall Street Journal, citing sources not identified, said the company that was criticized for its role in Greece’s financial crisis bought the hotels in October, 2022 and wants to renovate them to take advantage of the country’s seemingly unstoppable lure to wealthy tourists.

https://www.wsj.com/articles/your-next-greece-getaway-could-be-at-a-hotel-owned-by-goldman-sachs-baf53877

The Capital Quest reported in October that Goldman was planning to invest in hotels as part of a drive to tap into the thriving Greek tourism industry with the New Democracy government having ended COVID health measures.

The Journal also reported that Goldman was looking for more properties in Greece and elsewhere in Europe with a view to potentially run them under a single brand as the government has opened the doors to investors.

It’s a big turnaround for the company as well as it comes back from a massive recession massive recession after the global financial crash, with several downgrades to its credit rating deterring global investors, said Business Insider.

https://www.businessinsider.com/goldman-sachs-owns-3-hotels-greece-wants-buy-more-report-2023-4

But the site also noted that investment plans could be buffeted by commercial property facing a potential crisis as rising interest rates increase the risk premium on bonds tied to the sector.

Sources told the Journal that Goldman’s properties would be run by its asset management division, which is seeking stable sources of revenue outside the more volatile financial sector.

The move comes two decades after former US Labor Secretary Robert Reich wrote that, “People seem to forget that the Greek debt crisis — which is becoming a European and even possibly a world economic crisis — grew out of a deal with Goldman Sachs,” which is now profiting again.

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

