January 2, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

Golden Visas for Rich Foreigners Bring Greece 1.5 Billion Euros in 2023

January 2, 2024
By The National Herald
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari)
(Photo by Eurokinissi/Tatiana Bollari, file)

ATHENS – Golden Visas that let rich foreigners buy 5-year residency and passports in Greece, which have led to shortages of apartments and homes, brought in as much as 1.5 billion euros ($1.65 billion) in 2023.

That’s the estimate from the Immigration and Asylum Ministry which also said there was a 117 percent increase in applications from January to November compared to the same period a year before, said SchengenVisaInfo.com

Under the scheme, foreigners who invest at least 500,000 euros ($550,172) in property in the most popular areas, especially Athens and some islands, can obtain the visas for themselves and their families.

But the threshold is 250,000 euros ($275,086) in areas with lesser demand and was doubled in more desirable locations because investors were scooping up multiple properties cheaply and putting them on short-term rental sites.

Those included Airbnb and others which gave apartment and home owners a more lucrative route than monthly rents, letting them out at higher nightly prices but taking the units off the market for long-term rentals.

PASOK-KINAL leader Nikos Androulakis called for an end to the scheme and with European Union worries it’s open to money laundering and criminal activity, which saw other countries – including Cyprus – ending programs.

“The government thinks it is dealing with the problem by raising the golden visa threshold to 500,000 euros in Athens, while leaving, for example, the limit at 250,000 in Piraeus. Is there anything in downtown Athens that hasn’t been bought?”Androulakis asked.

The data showed that 5,302 golden visas have been granted, and there are 8,461 pending investor visa requests, most of those in Athens, even seeing the anarchist hotbed of Exarchia having apartments snapped up by foreigners.

By far, it’s Chinese who are the biggest buyers of the visas, followed by Turks, Lebanese, Iranians, Americans, Egyptians, and Russians, wanting to take advantage of the EU passports that let them travel within the bloc visa-free.

At present there are currently 8,461 investor visa requests pending with 7,490 of these concerning property purchases in Attica, which includes Athens and surrounding areas, the city becoming attractive to investors during a recovery.

From May 2022-May 2023, authorities in Greece received 8,351 applications for investor visas, which indicates a strong demand, the site said, the New Democracy government showing no indication it would stop the program.

That’s despite the loss of thousands of long-term rental units in Athens that’s also driven up rents because of a lack of supply and surfeit of demand, despite relatively low wages in the country and one of the world’s highest tax rates.

