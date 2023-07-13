Golden Visas for Rich Foreigners Bring Greece $1.1 Billion in 5 Months

Economy

ATHENS – Members of the Diaspora may have to wait a couple of years to get citizenship but rich foreigners who buy property in Greece can get Golden Visas that come with residency permits and valuable European Union passports, a scheme that is enriching Greece despite worries it could be used for money laundering.

The program that’s one of the few still operating in the EU brought in more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in the first five months of 2023, said the Migration and Asylum Ministry, reported Schengenvisainfo.com

https://www.schengenvisainfo.com/news/greece-benefited-nearly-e1-billion-in-5-months-through-golden-visa-scheme/

The site noted that Greece saw a boost after Portugal ended its own program, with Greece set to double the minimum investment in property to 500,000 euros ($556,120) to prevent buying up multiple properties to be used as short-term rentals.

The ministry figures showed that some 3,900 requests for the purchase of real estate for residence were submitted for a period from January until May, compared to 1,444 registered during the same period last year.

At the same time, properties worth 975 million euros ($1.084.43 million) were sold off, up by a total of 170 per cent or three times higher compared to last year’s figures of 361 million euros ($401.52 million,) the site said.

The increase in interest in Greece’s Golden Visa Program has caused pressure on the country’s authorities, with over 5,444 investor visa requests awaiting approval, it was noted, with 8,351 investor visa requests were submitted, with 35 percent approved.

In the first five months 2023 there were 1,098 requests approved compared to 777 the same time a year ago, a 149 percent increase while there were 412 in May alone, said a report in Greek Travel Pages.