x

June 16, 2024

DAILY BRIEFING

This Week’s Paper

€1 EUR $1.07 USD

NYC 76ºF

ATHENS 77ºF

Economy

Golden Visa Investors in Greece Look to Bank Deposits, Not Real Estate

June 16, 2024
By The National Herald
visa
Different visas and stamps in a passport - travel background. (Photo: AP/EU)

ATHENS – Amid complaints that letting rich foreigners qualify for Greek Golden Visas by buying property has dried up supplies and driven up rents and purchase prices, more investors want to take advantage of putting money in bank deposits.
Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government has gone all out in trying to entice foreigners to buy property despite the European Union’s worries the program is susceptible to money laundering, no report on whether applicants are being vetted.

Because the scheme saw so many properties being bought – some foreigners bought whole lots, the threshold was raised from 250,000 euros ($267,810) to as high as 800,000 euros ($856,992) in popular areas, especially downtown Athens.

But there’s still said to be worry about the lingering effects of the loss of apartments and homes on the market, many of them put on short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb, which cleared neighborhoods of residents in favor of tourists.

That further enriched the Golden Visa holders who also got five-year residency permits for themselves and their families as well as valuable European Union passports while Greeks in the Diaspora have to wait to get residency or citizenship.

To keep the money coming in without affecting the housing market, consultancy firms working with Greece said there’s been enthusiasm from applicants in putting money into bank deposits instead of property.

“Amid the high growth of real estate investment, there is a shift of interest in inquiries from potential program applicants who want to explore options in financial instruments. So far, the most popular of them is the term deposit option with a 500,000-euro ($535,355) threshold. Up next comes the investment in government bonds Marios Raphael, head of the Geneva office of Henley & Partners, and who is responsible for the Greek portfolio, told Kathimerini.

The group has reportedly raised 12 billion euros ($12.85 billion) worldwide for similar types of investments and advises New Democracy’s government on he management of Golden Visas, most of them bought by Chinese.

A threshold of 500,000 euros instead of 800,000 euros is also said to be favored because it’s a lower amount for investment and doesn’t require applicants to have to deal with overseeing property requirements.

Greece’s return to investment grade status by most ratings agencies – and the rising Athens Stock Exchange – also means they could make money while also benefiting from the residency permits and passport while Greeks are taxed up to 45 percent.

“The real estate market is producing attractive returns and the trend is likely to continue. But … the Greek government, given the exponential increase in the number of investors applying for real estate, wants to aggressively strengthen investments in financial instruments,” Raphael said.

RELATED

Society
Activists Say No Justice for Refugees in 2023 Sinking Near Greece

ATHENS -A year after a vessel crammed with as many as 750 refugees and migrants sank in international waters near Greece, no real progress has been reported in a mostly secret investigation Human Rights Watch and Amnesty International complained.

Society
Missing Dutch Tourist Found Dead on Greek Island, Four Missing
Politics
PM Mitsotakis: Dedication and Hard Work are always Key to Our Success

Top Stories

Editorial

At the U.S.

Columnists

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

General News

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

General News

General News

Video

1 of 2 Abducted Louisiana Children is Found Dead in Mississippi after Their Mother is Killed

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A Louisiana woman was found dead in her home Thursday, and her two young daughters were abducted and found hours later in Mississippi — one dead and the other alive, police said.

Licensing your intellectual property rights (IP) to a third-party as an additional source of revenue through the commercial exploitation of your IP or for expansion purposes can be an effective strategy to grow your business and extend your reach.

Cyprus and the European Parliament weren’t ready for Fidias Panayiotou, who had no qualifications to run for a seat in the 720-member body, which made him more qualified than most of the people in there.

To the Editor: Greeks are well aware that U.

Joseph Kenworthy was a British member of parliament who disliked and distrusted prime minister David Lloyd George’s Near East foreign policy and support of the Greeks.

Visit Our Archive

Explore articles from the past and connect to your heritage! 

Subscribe Today

Discover the benefits of a subscription including access to exclusive content, events, and more!

Submit a Tip

Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!

The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.

About
Help
Subscription
© 2022 The National Herald

Enter your email address to subscribe

Provide your email address to subscribe. For e.g. [email protected]

You may unsubscribe at any time using the link in our newsletter.