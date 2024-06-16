Golden Visa Investors in Greece Look to Bank Deposits, Not Real Estate

Economy

ATHENS – Amid complaints that letting rich foreigners qualify for Greek Golden Visas by buying property has dried up supplies and driven up rents and purchase prices, more investors want to take advantage of putting money in bank deposits.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis’ government has gone all out in trying to entice foreigners to buy property despite the European Union’s worries the program is susceptible to money laundering, no report on whether applicants are being vetted.

Because the scheme saw so many properties being bought – some foreigners bought whole lots, the threshold was raised from 250,000 euros ($267,810) to as high as 800,000 euros ($856,992) in popular areas, especially downtown Athens.

But there’s still said to be worry about the lingering effects of the loss of apartments and homes on the market, many of them put on short-term rental platforms such as Airbnb, which cleared neighborhoods of residents in favor of tourists.

That further enriched the Golden Visa holders who also got five-year residency permits for themselves and their families as well as valuable European Union passports while Greeks in the Diaspora have to wait to get residency or citizenship.

To keep the money coming in without affecting the housing market, consultancy firms working with Greece said there’s been enthusiasm from applicants in putting money into bank deposits instead of property.

“Amid the high growth of real estate investment, there is a shift of interest in inquiries from potential program applicants who want to explore options in financial instruments. So far, the most popular of them is the term deposit option with a 500,000-euro ($535,355) threshold. Up next comes the investment in government bonds Marios Raphael, head of the Geneva office of Henley & Partners, and who is responsible for the Greek portfolio, told Kathimerini.

The group has reportedly raised 12 billion euros ($12.85 billion) worldwide for similar types of investments and advises New Democracy’s government on he management of Golden Visas, most of them bought by Chinese.

A threshold of 500,000 euros instead of 800,000 euros is also said to be favored because it’s a lower amount for investment and doesn’t require applicants to have to deal with overseeing property requirements.

Greece’s return to investment grade status by most ratings agencies – and the rising Athens Stock Exchange – also means they could make money while also benefiting from the residency permits and passport while Greeks are taxed up to 45 percent.

“The real estate market is producing attractive returns and the trend is likely to continue. But … the Greek government, given the exponential increase in the number of investors applying for real estate, wants to aggressively strengthen investments in financial instruments,” Raphael said.