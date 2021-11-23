Golden Ratio Places New York 5th, Athens 6th, among Beautiful Cities of the World

The interior of Grand Central Terminal. Photo: JoeJoeJoe93, via Wikimedia Commons
LONDON – They say there is no definition of beauty, but there is a formula – the Golden Ratio, to be exact. This has been used by scientists for thousands of years to “calculate” beauty. Online Mortgage Advisor, a company based in the UK, used the Golden Ratio to measure the beauty of more than 2,400 buildings in over 45 cities around the world to find out which city around the world has the most beautiful architecture on average and which cities are the most popular on Instagram. New York scored as the 5th most objectively beautiful city in the world and the 11th most popular for architecture on Instagram. Athens was 6th in beauty and 20th most popular for its architecture on Instagram.
Online Mortgage Advisor explained how they measured, noting that the Golden Ratio (1:1.618) is a mathematical formula that is a set of proportions used by artists and scientists for at least 4,000 years to achieve the epitome of natural aesthetic perfection in art and design.
Using this ratio, Online Mortgage Advisor gave each building a “beauty score,” which is the average percentage of a city’s buildings that conform to the Golden Ratio. The higher the score, the closer a city’s buildings are, on average, to the Golden Ratio. For each city in our analysis, they analyzed the golden ratio proportions of iconic buildings and scanned Google Street View for residential streets with at least three buildings to measure their golden ratio proportions.
They measured Instagram popularity by analyzing over 2 million Instagram posts that used the hashtag [name of city] + [architecture] for each city, i.e. #newyorkarchitecture and #athensarchitecture. They then compared the number of posts used under these hashtags to the relative size of each city in square meters to rank the popularity of each city accordingly.
New York ranked as the 5th most objectively beautiful city in the world, with its architecture achieving a beauty score of 77.7%.
Grand Central Terminal is New York’s most beautiful building, with a near-perfect beauty score of 96.8%.
Trinity Church ranked as New York’s second most beautiful building, with a beauty score of 90.9%, and World Trade Center Station came third, with a beauty score of 82.3%.
New York’s architecture is the 11th most popular on Instagram with approximately 72 posts taken using the hashtag #newyorkarchitecture per square kilometers of the city.
Athens was ranked 6th just behind New York with a beauty score of 77.5%.
EW YORK – The Greek-American community is deeply concerned about recent strong pro-Turkish statements of the newly-elected Mayor of New York, Eric Adams, in the context of his interview with the Turkish news agency Anadolu, in which he went far beyond the limits of diplomatic communications.
CONSTANTINOPLE – His All-Holiness Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew, on the sacred commemoration of the Holy Martyrs Menas, Victor, and Vincent, presided from the Throne at the Vespers that took place in the Church of Saint Menas in Constantinople.
ATHENS - Cafes, restaurants and bars in Greece organized strikes and protests across the country Tuesday in protest of government restrictions on the unvaccinated who have to show proof of negative tests at their own cost in order to enter.
ATHENS - The President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou welcomed Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew (Vartholomeos) at the Presidential Mansion on Tuesday and congratulated him on his 30th anniversary as Ecumenical Patriarch.
Sign up for a subscription
Want to save this article? Get a subscription to access this feature and more!
Have an idea for a story, or know of an event we should cover? We want to hear about it!
The National Herald is the paper of record of the Greek Diaspora community. Through independent journalism, we bring news to generations of Greek-Americans, with stories on the individual, community and international level. Visit and support our 106 year-old sister publication Εθνικός Κήρυξ.
In order to deliver a more personalized, responsive, and improved experience, we use cookies to remember information about how you use this site. By Continuing to access the website, you agree that we will store data in a cookie as outlined in our Privacy Policy.
We use cookies on our site to personalize your experience, bring you the most relevant content, show you the most useful ads, and to help report any issues with our site. You can update your preferences at any time by visiting preferences. By selecting Accept, you consent to our use of cookies. To learn more about how your data is used, visit our cookie policy.
You’re reading 1 of 3 free articles this month. Get unlimited access to The National Herald. or Log In