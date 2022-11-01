x

November 1, 2022

Gold Trip Wins 162nd Running of the Melbourne Cup

November 1, 2022
By Associated Press
Australia Melbourne Cup Horse Racing
Gold Trip ridden by Mark Zahra wins the Melbourne Cup horse race in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

MELBOURNE, Australia — French-bred six-year-old Gold Trip won the 162nd running of the Melbourne Cup on Tuesday ahead of Emissary and High Emocean over 3,200 meters in Australia’s most famous horse race.

One of five runners for co-trainers Ciaron Maher and David Eustace in the race, Gold Trip was ridden by Mark Zahra and won by a length and a half.

More than 80,000 spectators packed Flemington race track under mostly rainy and cloudy conditions. It was the first time the grandstand held unlimited fans since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Favorite and English stayer Deauville Legend was fourth, and Realm of Flowers finished fifth.

From barrier 13, Zahra had Gold Trip settled among the back markers off a strong start by Serpentine. The race changed complexion about 900 meters from the finish when Tim Clark, riding Knights Order, picked up the pace.

Gold Trip claimed the lead just before the 300-meter mark, kicking clear before holding off a spirited charge from Emissary while High Emocean — also from the Maher and Eustace stable — came home late for third.

“I feel like crying. It’s unbelievable. What a day,” Zahra said.

Jockey Mark Zahra holds his trophy as his wife, Elyse, kisses him after winning the Melbourne Cup horse race on Gold Trip in Melbourne, Australia, Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022. (AP Photo/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake)

“He’s a horse that when you go, you don’t give him a chance to think about it. I was hoping no one would come near him. It’s just elation when I crossed the line.”

Zahra said he hoped Gold Trip could ambush his rivals late in the race.

“I literally thought I’m a bit far back here but my one plan was not to be too close because I thought if I used fuel early I’d be weak late,” Zahra said. “As they jammed up, I got to travel up and up and I thought I’m still traveling so good here.

“I waited and waited and with the horse, I’ve always said when you go you’ve got to go.”

There were 22 horses in the field after two late scratches.

The race day was hit by two groups of protesters. Animal rights activists held signs calling for an end to the “archaic” sport of horse racing. The Coalition for the Protection of Racehorses urged people to say “Nup to the Cup”, saying 139 racehorses died on Australian tracks in the past racing year.

In an unrelated incident, footage of an unidentified person allegedly breaking into the course ahead of the race surfaced. A video posted on social media appears to show the person pouring oil on a grassy area to protest “toxic” racing industry, but the track was not damaged.

Police also dealt with climate protesters outside the gates of the track, but there were no reports of arrests.

 

A pregnant woman was driving in the HOV lane near Dallas.

FALMOUTH, MA – The police in Falmouth have identified the victim in an accident involving a car plunging into the ocean on February 20, NBC10 Boston reported.

NEW YORK – Meropi Kyriacou, the new Principal of The Cathedral School in Manhattan, was honored as The National Herald’s Educator of the Year.

Suspension Βridge Collapse Kills at Least 132 in India (Photos + Video)

MORBI, India — Military teams were searching Monday for people missing after a century-old cable suspension bridge collapsed into a river Sunday in the western Indian state of Gujarat, sending hundreds plunging into the water and killing at least 132 in one of the worst accidents in the country in the past decade.

NEW YORK — Fans wearing "Fight Antisemitism" shirts occupied some courtside seats at the Brooklyn-Indiana game on Monday night, days after Nets guard Kyrie Irving tweeted out a link to a film that includes anti-Jewish tropes.

Hold off before throwing that porch pumpkin into the trash along with Halloween candy wrappers.

Afghan special forces soldiers who fought alongside American troops and then fled to Iran after the chaotic U.

DETROIT, MI – Greek-American Angelique Seremetis Chengelis, a reporter for more 30 years, was inducted into the Michigan Stadium Press Box Hall of Fame on October 29, according to The Detroit News (TDN).

