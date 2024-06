Events

MANHASSET, NY – Gold Coast AHEPA Chapter 456 hosted a Social Networking Event at Limani Roslyn on May 28. The event was the second in a series of free events to promote the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association in the community and highlight its focus on connecting the greater Hellenic community. Limani Restaurant, located on Northern Blvd between Roslyn and Manhasset, played host to over 50 attendees. The chapter kept spirits high throughout the evening as the guests enjoyed a delicious spread of appetizers and wine. Paul Macropoulos, the event chair was the ever-charismatic host and made sure everyone felt welcome. Representatives from local AHEPA Chapters throughout District 6 were in attendance. The chapter hopes to continue these events on a regular basis to strengthen bonds within the extended community.