December 21, 2023

Gold Coast AHEPA Chapter 456 Holds Christmas Celebration

December 21, 2023
By The National Herald
Gold Coast AHEPA Xmas Party IMG_0277
Former Sons of Pericles members are now members of Gold Coast AHEPA Chapter 456 with President Gus Constantine standing at right. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

MANHASSET, NY – Gold Coast AHEPA Chapter 456 held a Christmas celebration at the luxurious Swan Club in Roslyn, NY on December 14. It was well-attended with nearly 100 people and was the first major Christmas celebration since COVID for the Chapter. The music was by DJ George Andreakos of International Sounds. Once the music started the dance floor never emptied.

There were representatives from several AHEPA District 6 chapters. Co-Chairs Gus Rogdakis and Paul Macropoulos worked tirelessly for months planning the event. Chapter President Gus Constantine is proud to announce that Rogdakis and Macropoulos have agreed to start planning the 50th Anniversary in late 2024.

Left to right: Mario Harris, Cathy Harris, Georgia Constantine and Gus Constantine. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
AHEPA District 6 Lodge members with Gold Coast Chapter 456 at the Christmas celebration on December 14. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA
Gold Coast AHEPA Chapter 456 President Gus Constantine with his wife Georgia. Photo: Courtesy of AHEPA

