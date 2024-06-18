Gold Coast AHEPA Ch. 456 Hosts Dr. George Demacopoulos on Orthodoxy & Ukraine

Events

MANHASSET, NY – Gold Coast AHEPA Chapter 456 hosted Dr. George Demacopoulos, Professor of Theology at Fordham University, for a special event titled ‘Understanding the Religious Dimensions of Russia’s Invasion of Ukraine’ at Archangel Michael Greek Orthodox Church in Port Washington, NY, on June 5.

The evening, which is a continuation of the Chapter’s commitment to hosting guest lecturers, was focused on the role Orthodox Christianity has played in the war between Russia and Ukraine.

The lecture was attended by dozens of people interested in understanding how the Orthodox Church and its parishioners have been manipulated to justify and bolster support for Russia’s invasion and continued war against the independent country of Ukraine.

During the presentation, Dr. Demacopoulos outlined how the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Patriarch Kirill of Moscow are seen as close allies and how the 2018 Moscow-Constantinople schism has contributed to a rift between these Orthodox countries.

The Patriarch has implied that President Putin’s rule is divine and at the same time the connection between the church and state has grown more interconnected. Dr. Demacopoulos, highlighted that the Russian population which strongly identifies as Orthodox has a small percentage of people who attend service or even believe in a god. Regardless, their identity is tightly intertwined with the church and has been used as justification for the continued conflict since the granting of Autocephaly (self-governorship) to the Orthodox Church of Ukraine.

The audience was engaged and inspired with ample time for a question and answer period in which the talk broadened to a discussion about Orthodoxy in the United States and its generational challenges. Following the presentation, there was a hosted reception with coffee and desserts.

The event was chaired by Chapter 456 President Gus Constantine and was co-hosted by Fr. John Lardas, presiding priest of Archangel Michael Church. Dr. Demacopoulos, Professor of Theology, is Co-Director of the Orthodox Christian Studies Center and is the Fr. John Meyendorff & Patterson Family Chair of Orthodox Christian Studies at Fordham University.

The Orthodox Christian Studies Center at Fordham University is the only research university-based center of Orthodox Studies in the United States. The Center offers an interdisciplinary minor and brings the insights of history, thought, and culture of Orthodox Christianity into a broader academic conversation. For more information, visit: https://shorturl.at/O2DWt.

This event underscores AHEPA’s unwavering dedication to promoting educational programing that is relevant and current, both domestically and internationally. Annually, the chapter produces a series of talks in support of its mission. Gold Coast AHEPA Chapter 456 remains steadfast in its mission to make a positive impact through meaningful academic and philanthropic endeavors.