Gold for Tentoglou, Silver for Stefanidi and Karalis in Rome

June 14, 2024
By TNH Staff
APTOPIX Italy European Athletics Championships
Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, makes an attempt in the men's long jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

ROME – There were multiple triumphs for Greece this week at at the European Athletics Championships in Rome. Long jumper Miltiadis Tentoglou won a gold and pole vaulters Katerina Stefanidi and Emmanouil Karalis and two silver medals.

The gold medal was yet another major accolade added to Tentoglou’s achievements. His third gold medal at the European championships continues a remarkable career that began many years ago in Grevena and was solidified in 2018 in Berlin. There, Tentoglou, at the age of 20 years and 143 days, became the youngest Greek to win gold in the competition and one of the youngest winners in long jump history. Since then, he has won a total of 11 medals at major athletics events, ten of which are gold and one silver. Tentoglou’s feats don’t stop there. The 26-year-old athlete, coached by George Pomaski, completed his 50th career event this week with a jump better than 8.20 meters (26.9 feet). He holds the record for the championships with a jump of 8.65 meters (28.3 feet).

Aikaterini Stefanidi, of Greece competes in the women’s pole vault final at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Monday, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

Tentoglou has remained unbeaten in European competitions from 2018 to today, becoming only the second in the event’s history to win three gold medals in the long jump, matching the record of the legendary Igor Ter-Ovanesyan from the former Soviet Union, who also has two silver medals (1958-1971) in his collection. With his personal best of 8.65 meters, Tentoglou is the third-best European of all time and one of the few in the last decade showing the potential to threaten the top of the list, the 8.86 meters of Robert Emmiyan – who has Greek roots.

Katerina Stefanidi had a fantastic performance and climbed to the podium of a major competition for the 12th time in her career and the fifth time in the European Outdoor Championships. Despite leg pain, the 34-year-old won the silver medal with 4.73 meters, making history in Rome. She also demonstrated her strength and returned to the podium of major competitions for the first time since the 2022 European Championships in Munich.

Silver medalist Emmanouil Karalis, of Greece, stands on the podium of the men’s pole vault final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Wednesday, June 12, 2024. (AP Photo/Riccardo de Luca)

She now holds five medals in the European Outdoor Championships – two gold and three silver – and participated for the tenth time in the final of a European Championship in both outdoor and indoor events. She continues to hold the championship record with 4.85 meters from 2018, and with 4.55 meters, she holds the unofficial record for the best qualifying performance. Additionally, her personal and national record of 4.91 meters is the third-best all-time performance in Europe.

On the last day of the competition, Greece secured its second silver medal. Karalis, with a jump of 5.87 meters in the pole vault, added his first outdoor track medal to his trophy collection. The fourth-place finisher at the Tokyo Olympics, he had missed the final by one spot two years ago in Munich, and last year in Budapest despite being a favorite – he failed to clear the initial height in the qualifiers.

In 2024, however, his performances in early competitions indicated that it would be an exceptional year. The athlete won the bronze medal in the World Indoor Championships in the winter and arrived in Rome after attaining heights of 5.72 meters in three major competitions. In Rome, he improved his personal best, which had been 5.86 meters earlier this year.

Gold medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, stands on the podium of the men’s long jump final at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

Karalis won Greece’s second men’s pole vault medal after Christos Papanikolaou’s silver in 1968 in Budapest, showing that he can consistently be on the podium in the coming years.

Emmanouil Karalis, of Greece, makes an attempt in the men’s pole vault qualification at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Monday, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Angelica Moser, of Switzerland, center, celebrates after winning the gold medal flanked by silver medal Aikaterini Stefanidi, of Greece and Molly Caudery, of Great Britain in the women’s pole vault final at the the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Monday, June 10, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
Gold medalist Miltiadis Tentoglou, of Greece, smiles on the podium of the men’s long jump final at the European Athletics Championships in Rome, Sunday, June 9, 2024. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

