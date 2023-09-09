Going On in Greek-American Community

United States

THRU SEPTEMBER 30

CHICAGO – ‘Beyond Antiquity‘ will be exhibited at the National Hellenic Museum (NHM), 333 S. Halsted Street in Chicago, through September 30. In Beyond Antiquity, architect and artist John ‘Yanni’ Fotiadis explores classical antiquity in Greece and takes us into the present and future with a series of 40 drawings, paintings and digital artworks that explore architecture, myth and landscape. This exhibition is generously sponsored by The John S. Koudounis Family, and is curated by Dr. Katherine Kelaidis. Regular museum hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 AM-4 PM. Tickets are $10 and include admission to all exhibits, with special discounts available for seniors, students and children. Admission to the museum is always free for NHM Members. For more information on current exhibitions, events and memberships, call 312-655-1234 or visit the Museum’s website: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/.

THRU OCTOBER 3

ASTORIA – Athens Square Park Inc. presents Greek Nights at Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria, every Tuesday, 7-9 PM, running through October 3. Panos Adamopoulos is the Greek Nights Artistic Director. The schedule of performances: September 12 Rebetiko, Sponsor: Alexiou Realty and The Aldos Club; September 19 Elena Chris- Sounds of Cyprus, Meraki Dance Group, Sponsor: Pancyprian Association, Inc.; September 26 Aggeliki & Friends, Sponsor: Mega Contracting Group; and October 3 John Staikos & The Olympic Orchestra, Noora Belly Dancers, Sponsor: Buccaneer Diner and Sacco & Fillas Law Firm. Free admission. Event canceled in case of rain. Athens Square Park Committee: President George Delis, Vice President George Alexiou, 2nd Vice President Panos Adamopoulos, Treasurer George Stamatiades, Secretary Sylvia Fuster Adamopoulos, Safety – George Malonoukos, Legal – Aggeliki Psoni.

THRU DECEMBER 10

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum (NHM), 333 S. Halsted Street in Chicago, presents Hellenic Heads: George Petrides through December 10. This touring sculpture exhibition features six larger-than-life busts inspired by key periods in Greek history spanning 2,500 years, from ancient times to the present. In Hellenic Heads— which premiered last year at the Embassy of Greece in Washington, DC – Petrides presents a personal exploration into his Greek background, seeking to understand the cultural influences that have shaped him and the people closest to him. Starting with a rigorous research process including archaeological artifacts, academic sources, family stories and historical photographs, Petrides studied six important periods in Greek history spanning 2,500 years: Classical Greek Period (510 BC to 323 BC); Byzantine Period (330 AD to 1453 AD); Greek War of Independence (1821 to 1829); Destruction of Smyrna (1922); Nazi Occupation and Greek Civil War (1941 to 1949); and the Present. Regular museum hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 AM-4 PM. Tickets are $10 and include admission to all exhibits, with special discounts available for seniors, students and children. Admission to the museum is always free for NHM Members. More information is available by phone 312-655-1234 and online: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/.

SEPTEMBER 8-10

BOSTON, MA – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England holds its Annual Greek Festival at the Cathedral Center, 162 Goddard Avenue in Brookline, September 8-10. Enjoy delicious Greek foods and pastries, fine boutiques, attic treasures, live music, dance performances, raffle, and fun children’s activities. Entertainment includes Yanni Pandelidis and Friends on Friday, Aggeliki Psoni on Saturday and Sunday, and DJ George Athas. Free admission and free parking. Festival Hours: Friday, September 8, 3-11 PM; Saturday September 9, 12-11 PM; and Sunday, September 10, 12-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 617-731-6633 and online: bostoncathedral.org.

CRANSTON, RI – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 175 Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston, hosts the 37th Annual Cranston Greek Festival September 8-10. Enjoy authentic Greek food, roast lamb, Greek-style chicken, souvlaki, pastitsio, spanakopita, tiropita, and the best gyros in Rhode Island. For dessert enjoy Greek pastries, baklava, galaktoboureko, koulourakia, rice pudding, and loukoumades, among other sweet treats. Entertainment includes live Greek music and dancing, and performances by the Odyssey Dance Troupe. Shop for imported items, some from Greece, including jewelry, souvenirs, and clothing. Church tours also available. Festival Hours: Friday, September 8, 5-10 PM; Saturday, September 9, Noon-10 PM; and Sunday, September 10, Noon-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 401-942-4188 and online: https://www.annunciationri.org.

STOCKTON, CA – St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church, 920 West March Lane in Stockton, hosts its annual Greek Festival September 8-10. Enjoy homemade Greek foods, drinks, pastries, church tours, live Greek music and Greek dance performances. Comedian Angelo Tsarouchas is scheduled to perform on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 at 8 PM. Admission is $5, children 11 and under free with adult. Hours: Friday, September 8, 4-10 PM; Saturday, September 9, noon-10 PM; and Sunday, September 10, noon-6 PM. More information is available by phone: 209-478-7564 and online: https://gosaintbasil.org/festival/.

SEPTEMBER 14-17

NEW ROCHELLE, NY – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 10 Mill Road in New Rochelle, hosts its Greek Festival September 14-17. Enjoy Greek food and pastries, live music, DJ, dancing, flea market, Bakaliko, rides and games. Admission is $2, children under 12 free when accompanied by a parent. Hours: Thursday, September 14, 6-11 PM, Friday, September 15, 6 PM-12 AM; Saturday, September 17, 2 PM-12 AM; and Sunday, September 17, 1-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 914-235-6100 and online: https://www.holytrinitynr.org.

SEPTEMBER 15-17

ROANOKE, VA – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Blvd. N.E. in Roanoke, hosts its annual Greek Festival September 15-17. Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine with moussaka, pastitsio, souvlakia, gyros, Greek pastries, desserts, drinks, wines, beers, coffee, frappes, Greek water, agora (Greek marketplace), Greek Taverna, full service drive thru, raffle, shopping, and church tours. Preset meals at Drive-thru which accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. Admission and parking are free. Entertainment includes live Greek music with Zephyros, dancing, dance troupe performances all three days, KidZone with games to play, temporary tattoos, face painting, sand art, and prizes. Hours: Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, September 17, noon-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 540-362-3601 and online: https://www.roanokegreekfestival.com.

FRESNO, CA – St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2219 North Orchard Avenue in Fresno, holds its 61st Greek Festival September 15-17. Enjoy Greek foods and pastries, vendors, gift cards, church tours. Live Greek music with The Olympians and dance performers. Water slides, games, bounce houses, and more for the kids. Admission is $7 for Adults, Seniors (65+): $5, free for children (12 and under) and Active Military with ID. Parking is free at Veteran’s Hospital with five-minute walk or shuttle. Limited, temporary disabled parking in front of the church on Yale Ave., and one of the shuttles will be wheelchair accessible. Hours: Friday, September 15, 4 PM-Midnight; Saturday, September 16, 11 AM-Midnight; and Sunday, September 17, 11 AM-6 PM. More information is available by phone: 559-233-0397 and online: fresnogreekfest.com.

SEPTEMBER 16

LYNNFIELD, MA – The Logganiko Society Annual Dinner Dance takes place Saturday, September 16, 7-1 PM, at Spinelli’s, Route 1 South in Lynnfield, featuring the Enosis Orchestra, full buffet dinner, dessert, coffee, cash bar, Greek and American music, silent auctions, and more. Tickets are $65 per person, children 12 and younger $15. Tickets or table reservations available online: www.LogganikoSociety.org or email requests to: [email protected]. Due to the attendee reservation requirement, there will be no tickets sold at the door. Advanced ticket sales only. Proceeds go to the Logganiko Scholarship Fund and other charitable activity. You can also contact any of the Logganiko Society board members for tickets and table reservations. If you or your company would like to be a Sponsor for this event, email your name, company, and phone number to [email protected].

SEPTEMBER 20

NEW YORK – Hellenic American Association for Professionals in Finance (HABA) presents a panel discussion on Private Markets Perspectives on Wednesday, September 20, 6-8 PM, at Wells Fargo Connections, 150 East 42nd Street Concourse Level in Manhattan. The discussion features Kevin Gsell, Managing Director, Company Solutions, Nasdaq Private Market, and Jon Redmond, Portfolio Manager – Equity Capital Markets, Discovery Capital Management LLC, with moderator Geoff Schneider, Founder & Managing Partner, Cava Capital. Please check in at the Wells Fargo security desk upon arrival. Register online: https://shorturl.at/egjr9. More information is available online: www.haba.org.

SEPTEMBER 23-24

COVINA, CA – St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 20340 Covina Blvd. in Covina, hosts its Greek Festival September 23-24, noon-10 PM both days. Enjoy authentic homemade Greek foods, pastries, and soft serve ice cream, church tours, souvenirs. Entertainment includes live Greek and Armenia music, dancing, and kids playground. Admission is $2, children under 12 and Active Military and First Responders are free. More information is available by phone: 626-967-5524 and online: https://covinagreekfestival.com.

SEPTEMBER 24

ONLINE – The East Mediterranean Business Culture Alliance (EMBCA) presents ‘The Legacy of Lafcadio Hearn/ Koizumi Yakumo in America’ webinar panel discussion on Sunday, September 24, 2 PM EST/ 9 PM Athens/Lefkada EEST, on the anniversary of his passing on September 26, 1904 in Okubo, Tokyo. The panel discussion will be introduced and moderated by Lou Katsos, EMBCA’s President. The distinguished panel, currently in formation, will include author/poet Nicholas Alexiou, Professor of Sociology and Director of the Hellenic American Project at Queens College. Watch the discussion online: https://shorturl.at/tvwDS.

SEPTEMBER 29

FLUSHING, NY – Greek Night at Citi Field, takes place Friday, September 29, 5-8 PM, at Citi Field, 41 Seaver Way in Flushing, Queens, NY. Jimmy Papageorgiou and George Kakivelis of the Gus Cherevas Estia-Pindus Flushing AHEPA Chapter 326, on behalf of District 6, have planned a fabulous event at Citi Field on September 29, beginning at 5 PM, that will celebrate Greek Heritage prior to the Mets-Phillies game. This event will raise funds to benefit the District’s Scholarship Program and families in need. We are in Sections 140, 141 and 142. Archdiocesan Cathedral Youth Choir will perform the National Anthem. The event includes traditional Greek Dancing by AMC Dancers at 5 PM, parade across the warning track, music by Geo Events/DJ Spiro. Please buy your tickets as soon as possible online: https://shorturl.at/bdKQW. Invite your family members and friends for a fun-filled evening benefitting the Muscular Dystrophy Association in honor of Christopher Ioannou’s memory, “the biggest Met fan ever.”

OCTOBER 5

LONDON, UK – The Hellenic Initiative hosts its 7th Annual London Gala on Thursday, October 5 at The Dorchester Hotel, 53 Park Lane in Mayfair, London. The event begins with a reception at 7 PM, dinner and awards at 8 PM, and entertainment at 10 PM with popular Greek singer Antonis Remos scheduled to perform. The honorees are the Stelios Philanthropic Foundation and HELMEPA. The Stelios Philanthropic Foundation’s mission is to support a diverse range of charitable activities, primarily in places where the founder, Sir Stelios Haji-Ioannou, has lived and worked – the UK, Greece, Cyprus, and Monaco. HELMEPA is the Hellenic Marine Environment Protection Association; the pioneering voluntary commitment of Greek seafarers and ship owners to safeguard the seas from ship-generated pollution. The event co-chairs are THI London Board Member Constantine M. Logothetis, THI Board Member Nikos Stathopoulos, and THI International Ambassador Princess Tatiana. Tickets and additional information available online: https://tinyurl.com/ds7p2p67. THI’s mission is investing in the future of Greece through programs focused on economic revitalization and crisis relief. More information is available online: www.thehellenicinitiative.org.