Going On in Greek-American Community

United States

THRU SEPTEMBER 30

CHICAGO – ‘Beyond Antiquity‘ will be exhibited at the National Hellenic Museum (NHM), 333 S. Halsted Street in Chicago, through September 30. In Beyond Antiquity, architect and artist John ‘Yanni’ Fotiadis explores classical antiquity in Greece and takes us into the present and future with a series of 40 drawings, paintings and digital artworks that explore architecture, myth and landscape. This exhibition is generously sponsored by The John S. Koudounis Family, and is curated by Dr. Katherine Kelaidis. Regular museum hours are Thursday through Sunday from 10 AM-4 PM. Tickets are $10 and include admission to all exhibits, with special discounts available for seniors, students and children. Admission to the museum is always free for NHM Members. For more information on current exhibitions, events and memberships, call 312-655-1234 or visit the Museum’s website: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/.

THRU OCTOBER 3

ASTORIA – Athens Square Park Inc. presents Greek Nights at Athens Square Park, 30th Avenue and 30th Street in Astoria, every Tuesday, 7-9 PM, running through October 3. Panos Adamopoulos is the Greek Nights Artistic Director. The schedule of performances: September 5 Aggeliki Psoni, Vocals, Kostas Psarros, Bouzouki & Vocals, Dimitris Zaharengas, Keyboards, Sponsor: Athenians’ Society of NY and Pilates Designs by Sylvia; September 12 Rebetiko, Sponsor: Alexiou Realty and The Aldos Club; September 19 Elena Chris – Sounds of Cyprus, Meraki Dance Group, Sponsor: Pancyprian Association, Inc.; September 26 Aggeliki & Friends, Sponsor: Mega Contracting Group; and October 3 John Staikos & The Olympic Orchestra, Noora Belly Dancers, Sponsor: Buccaneer Diner and Sacco & Fillas Law Firm. Free admission. Event canceled in case of rain. Athens Square Park Committee: President George Delis, Vice President George Alexiou, 2nd Vice President Panos Adamopoulos, Treasurer George Stamatiades, Secretary Sylvia Fuster Adamopoulos, Safety – George Malonoukos, Legal – Aggeliki Psoni.

THRU DECEMBER 10

CHICAGO – The National Hellenic Museum (NHM), 333 S. Halsted Street in Chicago, presents Hellenic Heads: George Petrides through December 10. This touring sculpture exhibition features six larger-than-life busts inspired by key periods in Greek history spanning 2,500 years, from ancient times to the present. In Hellenic Head – which premiered last year at the Embassy of Greece in Washington, DC – Petrides presents a personal exploration into his Greek background, seeking to understand the cultural influences that have shaped him and the people closest to him. Starting with a rigorous research process including archaeological artifacts, academic sources, family stories and historical photographs, Petrides studied six important periods in Greek history spanning 2,500 years: Classical Greek Period (510 BC to 323 BC); Byzantine Period (330 AD to 1453 AD); Greek War of Independence (1821 to 1829); Destruction of Smyrna (1922); Nazi Occupation and Greek Civil War (1941 to 1949); and the Present. Regular museum hours are Thursday-Sunday, 10 AM-4 PM. Tickets are $10 and include admission to all exhibits, with special discounts available for seniors, students and children. Admission to the museum is always free for NHM Members. More information is available by phone 312-655-1234 and online: https://nationalhellenicmuseum.org/.

AUGUST 31- SEPTEMBER 4

GARDEN GROVE, CA – The Young Adult League (YAL) Conference takes place August 31-September 4, Labor Day Weekend 2023 at the Hyatt Regency Orange County, California. This will be the fifth YAL Conference since 2019 hosted by the Greek Orthodox Metropolis of San Francisco and promises to be bigger and better than ever. Highlights of the weekend include engaging workshops, worship, dances, social events, an afternoon at the beach, a formal Hellenic Gala, and a fun-filled event called Rockin’ YAL at the House of Blues in Anaheim, CA. Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy live music, dancing, and an unforgettable night of entertainment at this iconic venue. Diakonia is also an important part of the YAL ministry and will include a program to benefit those in need in the local community. Register online by August 14: https://shorturl.at/enqE4.

SEPTEMBER 1-3

ST. AUGUSTINE, FL – St. Photios Greek Orthodox National Shrine, 41 St. George Street in St. Augustine, hosts the Ecclesiastical New Year Lecture Series September 1-3, presented by Archon Elias Damianakis. The series begins on Friday, September 1, 7:30 PM, with the lecture Sacramental Ecology: Orthodoxy and the Environment. On Saturday, September 2, the series continues at 10:30 AM with the lecture on St. Photios the Great: From Archon to Patriarch, refreshments at noon, and the lecture Iconography: The Masterpiece that Is St. Photios Chapel at 2 PM, followed by refreshments and Q&A at 4 PM. The final event in the series will be presented on Sunday, September 3, 1 PM, Open Conversations – Q&A with Iconographer, Subdeacon and Archon Elias Damianakis. Admission is free, but seating is limited. More information is available online: http://archonelias.com/ and http://orthodoxiconography.com/. For details on limited weekends available for lecture bookings and icon classes, contact Archon Elias Damianakis via email: [email protected]. Information about St. Photios National Shrine is also available online: https://stphotios.org.

SEPTEMBER 2

EAST MEADOW, NY – Holy Trinity Orthodox Church at 369 Green Avenue in East Meadow will host its End of Summer Festival on Saturday, September 2, rain or shine, 10 AM-4 PM. It will feature ethnic and BBQ foods, live music, flea market, basket raffle, cash prize raffle, church tours, prayer services during the day, and religious items. Admission is free. For more information, contact 516-483-3649, email: [email protected] or visit www.htocem.org.

SEPTEMBER 2-3

BELMONT, CA – Greek Orthodox Church of the Holy Cross, 900 Alameda de las Pulgas in Belmont, hosts its 51st Annual Greek Festival September 2-3, Noon-10 PM both days. Enjoy Greek foods, desserts, live band, folk dancers and singers, Taverna, mythology play, cooking demos, bookstore, church tours, Agora white elephant room, children’s entertainer, bouncy houses, and games. More information is available by phone: 650-591-4447 and online: https://www.belmontgreekfestival.com.

SEPTEMBER 2-4

LONG BEACH, CA – Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 5761 E. Colorado Street in Long Beach, holds its annual Greek Festival September 2-4, noon-9 PM daily. Enjoy the food, pastries, cooking demonstrations, shops, opportunity drawing, live Greek music and dancing, kids’ games and carnival rides. Admission is $5. Free Parking and Shuttle at VA Hospital parking lot off N. Bellflower Blvd and Anaheim Road. More information is available by phone: 562-494-8929 and online: https://www.lbgreekfest.org.

SEPTEMBER 8-10

BOSTON, MA – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral of New England holds its Annual Greek Festival at the Cathedral Center, 162 Goddard Avenue in Brookline, September 8-10. Enjoy delicious Greek foods and pastries, fine boutiques, attic treasures, live music, dance performances, raffle, and fun children’s activities. Entertainment includes Yanni Pandelidis and Friends on Friday, Aggeliki Psoni on Saturday and Sunday, and DJ George Athas. Free admission and free parking. Festival Hours: Friday, September 8, 3-11 PM; Saturday September 9, 12-11 PM; and Sunday, September 10, 12-9 PM. More information is available by phone: 617-731-6633 and online: bostoncathedral.org.

CRANSTON, RI – Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 175 Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston, hosts the 37th Annual Cranston Greek Festival September 8-10. Enjoy authentic Greek food, roast lamb, Greek-style chicken, souvlaki, pastitsio, spanakopita, tiropita, and the best gyros in Rhode Island. For dessert enjoy Greek pastries, baklava, galaktoboureko, koulourakia, rice pudding, and loukoumades, among other sweet treats. Entertainment includes live Greek music and dancing, and performances by the Odyssey Dance Troupe. Shop for imported items, some from Greece, including jewelry, souvenirs, and clothing. Church tours also available. Festival Hours: Friday, September 8, 5-10 PM; Saturday, September 9, Noon-10 PM; and Sunday, September 10, Noon-8 PM. More information is available by phone: 401-942-4188 and online: https://www.annunciationri.org.

STOCKTON, CA – St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church, 920 West March Lane in Stockton, hosts its annual Greek Festival September 8-10. Enjoy homemade Greek foods, drinks, pastries, church tours, live Greek music and Greek dance performances. Comedian Angelo Tsarouchas is scheduled to perform on Friday, September 8 and Saturday, September 9 at 8 PM. Admission is $5, children 11 and under free with adult. Hours: Friday, September 8, 4-10 PM; Saturday, September 9, noon-10 PM; and Sunday, September 10, noon-6 PM. More information is available by phone: 209-478-7564 and online: https://gosaintbasil.org/festival/.

SEPTEMBER 15-17

ROANOKE, VA – Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 30 Huntington Blvd. N.E. in Roanoke, hosts its annual Greek Festival September 15-17. Enjoy authentic Greek cuisine with moussaka, pastitsio, souvlakia, gyros, Greek pastries, desserts, drinks, wines, beers, coffee, frappes, Greek water, agora (Greek marketplace), Greek Taverna, full service drive thru, raffle, shopping, and church tours. Preset meals at Drive-thru which accepts Visa, MasterCard, American Express, and Discover. Admission and parking are free. Entertainment includes live Greek music with Zephyros, dancing, dance troupe performances all three days, KidZone with games to play, temporary tattoos, face painting, sand art, and prizes. Hours: Friday, September 15, and Saturday, September 16, 11 AM-10 PM; and Sunday, September 17, noon-7 PM. More information is available by phone: 540-362-3601 and online: https://www.roanokegreekfestival.com.

FRESNO, CA – St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 2219 North Orchard Avenue in Fresno, holds its 61st Greek Festival September 15-17. Enjoy Greek foods and pastries, vendors, gift cards, church tours. Live Greek music with The Olympians and dance performers. Water slides, games, bounce houses, and more for the kids. Admission is $7 for Adults, Seniors (65+): $5, free for children (12 and under) and Active Military with ID. Parking is free at Veteran’s Hospital with five-minute walk or shuttle. Limited, temporary disabled parking in front of the church on Yale Ave., and one of the shuttles will be wheelchair accessible. Hours: Friday, September 15, 4 PM-Midnight; Saturday, September 16, 11 AM-Midnight; and Sunday, September 17, 11 AM-6 PM. More information is available by phone: 559-233-0397 and online: fresnogreekfest.com.

SEPTEMBER 16

LYNNFIELD, MA – The Logganiko Society Annual Dinner Dance takes place Saturday, September 16, 7-1 PM, at Spinelli’s, Route 1 South in Lynnfield, featuring the Enosis Orchestra, full buffet dinner, dessert, coffee, cash bar, Greek and American music, silent auctions, and more. Tickets are $65 per person, children 12 and younger $15. Tickets or table reservations available online: www.LogganikoSociety.org or email requests to: [email protected]. Due to the attendee reservation requirement, there will be no tickets sold at the door. Advanced ticket sales only. Proceeds go to the Logganiko Scholarship Fund and other charitable activity. You can also contact any of the Logganiko Society board members for tickets and table reservations. If you or your company would like to be a Sponsor for this event, email your name, company, and phone number to [email protected].

SEPTEMBER 23-24

COVINA, CA – St. Nectarios Greek Orthodox Church, 20340 Covina Blvd. in Covina, hosts its Greek Festival September 23-24, noon-10 PM both days. Enjoy authentic homemade Greek foods, pastries, and soft serve ice cream, church tours, souvenirs. Entertainment includes live Greek and Armenia music, dancing, and kids playground. Admission is $2, children under 12 and Active Military and First Responders are free. More information is available by phone: 626-967-5524 and online: https://covinagreekfestival.com.